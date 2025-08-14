Open Extended Reactions

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson returned to practice Thursday, coach Mike McDaniel said, one day after leaving a joint practice with the Detroit Lions early with a rib injury.

Robinson was carted off the practice field Wednesday but posted to social media later that evening that his injury was not serious. McDaniel said Thursday that the team took precautions with the 2024 first-round pick but that his injury wouldn't keep him out of practice.

"It was a rib hit that we had to make sure we were responsible and didn't have any fractures or anything like that," McDaniel told Sports Illustrated. "He's definitely sore, but he'll be practicing today."

Robinson recorded six sacks as a rookie and has drawn rave reviews for his performance during training camp this summer.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not practice, however, despite a strong push for the player to return to the field. Hill has an oblique injury that has kept him as a limited or nonparticipant in practice for the past two weeks. McDaniel said the former All-Pro wants to play but that the Dolphins' training staff is concerned about Hill exacerbating the injury.

"If Tyreek didn't have to answer to anybody, he would have practiced yesterday -- and I fear we might be talking about an injury that's a lot longer term," McDaniel told SI. "I'm just happy that our training staff understood the magnitude of further or bigger aggravation of something and was proactive."

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips also did not practice Thursday with an undisclosed injury, and running back De'Von Achane was not seen by reporters at the session.