CHICAGO -- The Miami Dolphins spent last week in Chicago for joint practices and a preseason game with the Bears, marking the first live action of the summer for both teams.

Friday's joint practice was highlighted by three skirmishes -- one involving Dolphins teammates Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson.

Former Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead said on his podcast that the squabble happened because Brooks was unhappy that Dodson two-hand tagged a Bears player during team drills, which is normal decorum for a joint practice.

On the other side of the field, however, Bears defenders were tackling to the ground and going a step beyond what coach Mike McDaniel said was agreed on prior to the session.

Brooks brought his concerns to Dodson after the play, and both players had to be separated before squashing their beef shortly after. Both Brooks and Dodson apologized to their teammates and said they were "good" following Sunday's game, calling it a disagreement between brothers.

"I think it was a galvanizing moment," McDaniel said. "I think any time that people are accountable, teammates, brothers, they forgive and actually sometimes grow closer. I think it's very normal and natural.

"I think the important thing is that things like that aren't in vain. I would say with absolute certainty that that wasn't in vain for the expressed relationships that I've seen since."

Here are four other takeaways from the first leg of the Dolphins' summer road trip:

Not Tua's week ... until gametime

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered Friday's joint practice having only thrown one interception all summer, so it was eye-catching when he threw three interceptions in practices against the Bears.

His first of the day came courtesy of safety Jaquan Brisker during seven-on-seven drills, then fellow safety Kevin Byard came away with another off a tipped pass before linebacker Tremaine Edmunds bobbled his way into Chicago's third pick of the day during red zone work.

It's fair to point out that Miami's top receiver, Tyreek Hill, did not practice, and Jaylen Waddle left early after taking a hard hit during team drills. But it was still an uncharacteristic day for Tagovailoa, who had a nuanced take on his performance.

"Well results-based? (Friday's practice was) bad," Tagovailoa said after Sunday's game. "But within the process, I think those are good days to have -- especially as you're starting training camp really good and you go through training camp with another team.

"They coach a little different, they do things a little different. ... Now, I wouldn't say any of the reasoning behind me playing was because of Friday's practice -- that was solely Mike's decision."

Tagovailoa played one series during Sunday's 24-24 tie with the Bears, completing 5-of-6 passes for 27 yards. His lone drive ended at the goal line, as the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs.

He will face an opportunistic, physical defense once again this week as the Dolphins travel to Detroit for two joint practices and a preseason game against the Lions.

Long day for offensive line depth

The Dolphins' first-team offense had little trouble moving the ball between the 20s. But once their starting offensive linemen were cycled out of the game, quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers felt the pressure.

Chicago recorded 11 pressures and six sacks against the Dolphins' backup line, which reflected what we saw during Friday's joint practice.

Germain Ifedi, who signed with the Dolphins midway through training camp after starting right tackle Austin Jackson went down with a lower leg injury, allowed pressures on consecutive plays on his first drive.

General manager Chris Grier invested heavily in the offensive line this offseason. But while Miami added multiple depth players and starters, their backup linemen left something to be desired in their preseason debut.

Opportunity for Ollie Gordon II

Benefiting from a teammate's injury is never ideal, but still common occurance in the NFL. And it's a situation the Dolphins' rookie running back faces entering the second week of the preseason.

Veteran back Alexander Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury during Sunday's game, which leaves Gordon as the leader in the clubhouse to win Miami's short-yardage role. He was effective in his first career game, breaking a tackle and gaining 21 yards on his first touch and scoring his first touchdown later in the third quarter.

Gordon finished with 33 yards on eight carries, adding another 39 receiving yards -- all in the second half.

"I thought he did some good things with the ball in his hands," McDaniel said. "I think that's the biggest thing for backs -- rookie backs in particular ... rookies have to learn how to play when the ball is not in our hands, meaning you can't just be in the game -- and this is all rookies in general -- you can't just be in the game when you get the ball.

"So it was a good starting point for him, and I want to see his play flourish when he doesn't have the ball as well as when he does."

The Dolphins signed Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone after placing Mattison on season-ending injured reserve, but Gordon will have even more of a spotlight on him this week in Detroit.

Dolphins rookie RB Ollie Gordon II (31) made the most of his opportunities against the Bears. David Banks/Imagn Images

Pass rush plethora

The Dolphins' pass rush has caught attention throughout the summer, but not just for its headliners.

Jaelan Phillips called second-year linebacker Grayson Murphy probably the best pure pass rusher on the Dolphins' roster, while Derrick Mclendon has consistently made plays at practice.

Both players recorded a sack during Sunday's game, and McClendon said it's an example of iron sharpening iron.

"Man, every day we're always turning each other up," he said after the game. "We're always manifesting the things that are about to happen. Me and Grayson -- we both called our shots. So essentially just each day coming to work and just competing against each other man, the results are going to show."

With Phillips nursing an undisclosed minor injury, this week presents an opportunity for the Dolphins' backup pass rushers to state their case for a roster spot.