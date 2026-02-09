Klint Kubiak 'fired up' about taking Raiders' coaching job

Open Extended Reactions

Klint Kubiak's final game with the Seattle Seahawks was a Super Bowl win.

The Seahawks' offensive coordinator confirmed on NFL Network following the team's 29-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night that he indeed will be leaving Seattle to take over as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"You guys know I'm going to Las Vegas," Kubiak said from the Levi's Stadium field in Santa Clara, California. "I'm fired up about it."

Asked again if he was going, Kubiak added: "Hell yeah, I'm going."

Although the Raiders have yet to confirm the hire, the news was widely expected. ESPN's Adam Schefter had reported last week that Kubiak was expected to be named their next head coach, but a deal couldn't be finalized until after the Super Bowl since the Seahawks were still playing.

Kubiak -- the son of former Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak -- will be the Raiders' fifth full-term coach since 2021.

In his one season in Seattle, he helped the Seahawks' offense behind quarterback Sam Darnold rank third in points (28.4 per game), eighth in total yards (351.4), tie for 10th in rushing yards (123.3), eighth in passing yards (228.1), 13th in offensive efficiency (50.76) and 15th in EPA (30.86) during the regular season.

He'll take over a Las Vegas team that went 3-14 this season, then fired first-year coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas has building blocks on offense in tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. It also holds the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft and is expected to select Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

