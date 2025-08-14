Open Extended Reactions

Veteran running back Matt Breida plans to retire after seven NFL seasons, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Miami Dolphins recently requested a workout with Breida but he declined.

Breida, 30, finishes his career with 2,652 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 98 games for the San Francisco 49ers, Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. He also had 120 receptions for 935 yards and six touchdown catches.

Running back Matt Breida is retiring from the NFL after seven seasons, including three with the 49ers. AP Photo/Tony Avelar

He enjoyed his best season in 2018 with the 49ers when he accounted for 1,075 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games (13 starts).

Breida spent time in training camp last year with the 49ers but was released before the season and didn't play last season.