ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will not be fined for his unsportsmanlike penalty in last week's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, a league official told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lamb, who was not in uniform for the game, was run into by side judge Anthony Jeffries on a deep pass from Joe Milton III to Jonathan Mingo. The officials threw a pass interference penalty on the Rams on the play, but Lamb was in the white paint on the sideline reserved for the officials during the action.

Lamb was uninjured and was able to laugh it off with his teammates on the sideline. He practiced last week without any issue but is not expected to play Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens either.

"I hope the guy's OK. They said he's OK, the official that he ran into, but we have to be better than that," Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game. "CeeDee knows better. We know better."

Referee Alex Moore said in a pool report after the game that the play was a "rare occurrence."

"It's something that everybody is aware of, that white area is our area to work safely," Moore said.