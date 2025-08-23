Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Rams open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 at SoFi Stadium (4:25 p.m., CBS).

While the Rams don't have many questions as they put together their 53-man roster to start the season, there are two injury situations that could affect cut-down day.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disk in his back, and his status is still unknown for Week 1 as he practiced for the first time during training camp on Aug. 18. Left tackle Alaric Jackson has not participated in the physical portion of practice as he recovers from blood clots in his lower leg. If he cannot return for the season opener, that could change the number of tackles the Rams need to keep on their roster to open the season.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Rams:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett

With Stafford dealing with a back injury, there are still a lot of questions at the quarterback position for the Rams. One thing is clear -- Bennett has looked improved and more confident during the preseason and might have given the Rams a reason to keep three quarterbacks to start the season.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter

Williams accounted for 43% of the Rams' touches in 2024, but could share more of the workload with Corum and Hunter this season. Cody Schrader likely would have made this projection in another year, but if the Rams keep three quarterbacks, six receivers and four tight ends, it makes it difficult to keep a fourth running back.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield

Adams and Nacua are the clear top two receivers, but by the end of the season, Whittington and Smith could be in serious contention with Atwell for the third receiver spot.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen

This is a crowded tight ends room, but it's hard to see the Rams moving on from anyone in this group. Ferguson, the Rams' top pick in April, returned to practice from a groin injury on Monday.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein, D.J. Humphries, Beaux Limmer, Warren McClendon Jr., Justin Dedich, KT Leveston

If Jackson is not ready to play in Week 1, David Quessenberry could make the team in place of one of the interior offensive linemen on the list. After all of the injuries to the group last season, the Rams are looking for even more versatility for the backups on the offensive line. Willie Lampkin IV was on this list before injuring his ankle and knee during the Rams' second preseason game.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6): Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton, Larrell Murchison

Ford signed with the Rams during free agency. "He's dominant in the run game and he's got some juice in the pass game," Fiske said during training camp. "... I think he could be a key piece and maybe even the missing piece that we needed."

LINEBACKERS (8): Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Nick Hampton, Omar Speights, Nate Landman, Chris Paul Jr., Shaun Dolac

Landman, who signed with the Rams in March, is expected to wear the green dot and relay the defensive play calls this season. Stewart, a rookie third-round pick, had a sack during the Rams' preseason opener.

CORNERBACKS (5): Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Cobie Durant, Josh Wallace

The first four spots feel set at cornerback, but there is a lot of competition for one or two final spots, including Wallace, Charles Woods and Shaun Jolly.

SAFETIES (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

Lake, a team captain in 2024, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Curl, Kinchens, McCollough and Ingle are entering their second seasons in Los Angeles.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Joshua Karty, P Ethan Evans, LS Alex Ward

The Rams will return their group of specialists from the 2024 season.