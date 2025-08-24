Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers open the 2025 regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7 at Lumen Field (4:05 p.m. ET).

After missing the playoffs last season, the 49ers underwent a massive roster overhaul, creating more competition than it has had for spots on the depth chart than at any point in the past six years. While the stars -- tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner -- remain, much of San Francisco's success this season will hinge on how some of the unfamiliar names come along.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

There's not much to see here with these two locked into the top two spots with no legitimate options elsewhere on the roster. The 49ers will keep another quarterback -- perhaps Carter Bradley -- on the practice squad, but that player will eventually be seventh-round pick Kurtis Rourke, who will probably start the season on the non-football injury list with a midseason return more likely.

RUNNING BACKS (5): Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Brian Robinson Jr., Jordan James, Kyle Juszczyk (FB)

Training camp injuries to Patrick Taylor Jr., Corey Kiner, James and Guerendo necessitated the trade for Robinson, who likely slots in as a sort of 2A/2B with Guerendo behind McCaffrey. Kiner is on injured reserve but could come back in more than a month to land on the practice squad. Jeff Wilson Jr. could hold that spot in the meantime, depending on when James returns from a broken finger.

WIDE RECEIVER (5): Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Watkins, Russell Gage Jr., Skyy Moore

Brandon Aiyuk (knee) will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Jacob Cowing (hamstring) is a candidate to land on injured reserve and designated to return, and veteran Demarcus Robinson is suspended for the first three games after pleading no contest to misdemeanor DUI.

That leaves room for veteran Gage to continue his comeback story after missing most of the past two years with a serious knee injury while Moore gets the benefit of the doubt over Junior Bergen as the returner for the final spot after coming over in a trade last week. Robbie Chosen and Isaiah Hodgins are logical practice squad candidates who could be called up for early-season games.

TIGHT END (3): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Brayden Willis

The Niners have often gone four-deep at this position but there doesn't seem to be enough to choose from here for that to happen again. Jake Tonges could push for a fourth spot or maybe unseat Willis, but Willis was the more consistent performer in camp.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Trent Williams, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Ben Bartch, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford, Matt Hennessy, Connor Colby, Austen Pleasants, Nick Zakelj

It would be out of character for the Niners to keep this many offensive linemen but injuries to starting guards Puni and Bartch leave the door open for all three of Zakelj, Colby and Hennessy to make the roster while Pleasants (right) and Burford (left) handle backup tackle duties. It's unlikely they'll carry this many for long, but it would make sense until Puni and/or Bartch are cleared to return.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Alfred Collins, CJ West, Jordan Elliott, Sebastian Valdez, Kalia Davis, Sam Okuayinonu

With Kevin Givens (pectoral) expected to miss the first part of the season (and landing on injured reserve), there's an opening for one of Evan Anderson or Valdez, with the impressive undrafted rookie who turned heads in camp and the preseason winning out. Okuayinonu and Robert Beal Jr. have dealt with injuries, likely leaving room for just one of them as a backup edge rusher.

LINEBACKER (6): Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Luke Gifford, Nick Martin, Tatum Bethune, Curtis Robinson

The first five here seem pretty well set and it's possible the Niners only keep that group. But the need for additional help on special teams comes down to a battle between Robinson and Chazz Surratt. The incumbent Robinson gets the nod here.

CORNERBACK (6): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Dallis Flowers, Chase Lucas, Jakob Robinson

There's not much depth here beyond the top three, leaving this as difficult a spot to project as any on the roster. Flowers is a good bet but Robinson, Lucas, Darrell Luter Jr. and Fabian Moreau are battling for one or two spots. Robinson has upside and Lucas impressed in the slot during the preseason but they'll also likely keep their eyes on the waiver wire.

SAFETY (4): Jason Pinnock, Marques Sigle, Siran Neal, Ji'Ayir Brown

Malik Mustapha is likely to start the season on PUP, which brings this down to a group including Neal, Brown and Richie Grant competing for two spots. Brown could be a trade candidate, though the Niners don't have much depth here and with Grant battling a knee injury, Neal's spot is secured by his special teams' acumen. The bigger question is whether the Niners can find upgrades for another secondary position with plenty of question marks.

SPECIALISTS (3): P Thomas Morstead, K Jake Moody, LS Jon Weeks

The drama was mostly removed here when the Niners released kicker Greg Joseph, but make no mistake, if Moody falters, the 49ers could be quick to look elsewhere.