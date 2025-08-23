Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders open the 2025 NFL regular season at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 7 at Northwest Stadium (1 p.m., FOX).

The Commanders will have tough decisions to make along the defensive line, where they added plenty of depth this offseason, as well as at running back and safety. But a lot of their decisions will be based on who when some players will return at receiver, where Terry McLaurin hasn't been practicing while seeking a contract extension and Noah Brown (knee) has been sidelined, and along the offensive line where Sam Cosmi is returning from a torn ACL suffered in mid-January.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Commanders:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota.

Daniels will become the first quarterback to open consecutive seasons for Washington since Kirk Cousins last did it from 2015-17. Washington could keep three quarterbacks if it's concerned about Mariota's lower leg strain, which has limited him this summer. If so, that could result in Josh Johnson being on the active roster. Sam Hartman has not proven he warrants a spot.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols.

The surprise is that Washington parted ways with Brian Robinson Jr., though he didn't stand out in any particular area in Washington's offense and the Commanders liked their depth enough to move on. They're high on seventh-round rookie Croskey-Merritt and they also will use Deebo Samuel in the backfield on occasion.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey, K.J. Osborn.

McLaurin has yet to practice because of his contract situation, while Brown missed most of camp because of a knee injury suffered in the spring. Lane should help in the slot and as a punt returner. McCaffrey has to be more productive. Osborn's ability to be a backup returner helps.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff.

One coach said Ertz's feet might be better than ever because of how detailed he's become, allowing him to continue gaining separation. Bates might be the best blocking tight end in the league, while Sinnott is a solid blocker but has yet to impact the pass game. Yankoff helps on special teams.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Laremy Tunsil, Brandon Coleman, Tyler Biadasz, Josh Conerly Jr., Andrew Wylie, Nick Allegretti, George Fant, Chris Paul, Michael Deiter

This assumes right guard Cosmi starts the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn right ACL suffered in the NFC Divisional Playoff win at Detroit in mid-January. There's a chance Cosmi will be ready to return within the first four weeks, and therefore would be on the 53-man roster. But this opens the door for backup center Deiter or Trent Scott (tackle/guard) to make the roster; Scott would be a fifth tackle and could be placed on the practice squad. The newly-signed Fant offers experience (75 starts) and size (6-foot-5, nearly 35-inch arms).

DEFENSIVE LINE (10): Von Miller, Dorance Armstrong, Daron Payne, Jer'Zhan Newton, Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise Jr., Jacob Martin, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Eddie Goldman, Clelin Ferrell

Washington loves its depth along the front with five newcomers anticipated. It's an experienced group as only two players are 25 years old or younger -- Jean-Baptiste and Newton. Ferrell hasn't stood out but they like his play vs. the run on the edge, though Jalyn Holmes could nudge him for that spot. Veteran Carl Davis Jr. is a possibility, though he could land on the practice squad.

LINEBACKERS (5): Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano, Nick Bellore.

The roles here are set, with Wagner and Luvu their top two and Magee and Medrano as the backups. But Magee missed a lot of time last year and in camp with injuries and Medrano is a rookie, so they lack experienced depth. Bellore is a special teams ace; another undrafted rookie, Ale Kaho, is one to watch for a spot.

CORNERBACK (5): Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, Trey Amos, Noah Igbinoghene, Jonathan Jones

Washington improved this position with the addition of Amos; Lattimore has stayed healthy throughout camp - another positive sign. Sainristil will be the slot corner, though Jones and Igbinoghene can handle that as well. They like other corners such as veteran Antonio Hamilton Sr. and undrafted rookie Car'lin Vigers, but both could end up on the practice squad.

SAFETIES (5): Quan Martin, Will Harris, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens.

This group was productive this summer, the first four in particular. They have the ability to mix and match depending on the game and the coverages they want. Owens will help quite a bit on special teams and, with more experience, has the ability to develop into a quality player.

SPECIALISTS (3): P Tress Way, PK Matt Gay, LS Tyler Ott.

Washington used three kickers during the 2024 season but hopes Gay, an offseason signing with a career 85.5% field goal rate, can solidify the position. Way is Washington's longest-tenured player, having served as the team's punter since 2014. Thanks to Washington's high-powered offense last season, Way punted only 50 times -- that's one more than his previous low, set in a 16-game season.