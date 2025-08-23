Andrew Hawkins chimes in on the Browns' quarterback saga after Joe Flacco was named Week 1 starter ahead of Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. (1:16)

Hawkins: Browns got 'more than what they bargained for' at QB (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7 at Huntington Bank Field (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

All of the focus on the Browns this summer surrounded their four-man quarterback competition, and the top of depth chart gained clarity, as the team named Joe Flacco its starter for Week 1. The remainder of the room is still unsettled, and general manager Andrew Berry said keeping all four QBs -- including Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders -- is a possibility.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Browns:

QUARTERBACKS (4): Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

Berry said he views the end of the roster as developmental spots. That line of thinking could lead the Browns to keep all four quarterbacks and continue to develop their rookie passers early in the season. Deshaun Watson will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab his Achilles injury.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson, Pierre Strong Jr.

Rookie Quinshon Judkins' legal situation has been settled, but he still has not signed a contract as the NFL continues its investigation. Until Judkins returns to the team, Ford and Sampson will lead the backfield.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, DeAndre Carter, Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain

The signing of Bond -- and to a fully guaranteed rookie deal -- secures his spot on the roster as a late addition to the receiver room. The team has been getting him up to speed with the hope that he can contribute soon.

TIGHT ENDS (4): David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart

The Browns are returning to the offensive scheme that coach Kevin Stefanski operated in his first few seasons as head coach, which means there will be a heavy usage of two tight end sets. Fannin, a third-round pick, will see the field a lot alongside Njoku.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Cornelius Lucas, Teven Jenkins, Zak Zinter, Luke Wypler

The Browns could look to keep an additional offensive line after Pocic, their starting center, exited the preseason finale with a knee injury. Lucas and Jenkins, a pair of free-agent signings, provide Cleveland with experienced depth options for an aging offensive line.

DEFENSIVE LINE (10): Myles Garrett, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Shelby Harris, Sam Kamara, Adin Huntington, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Cameron Thomas

The Browns' defensive line depth is the strength of this team. Graham, the No. 5 overall pick, will be a Day 1 starter, and there's excitement for Wright and McGuire, who will split time at the defensive end spot opposite Garrett. Mike Hall Jr., a 2024 second-round pick, remains on the physically unable to perform list.

LINEBACKERS (5): Carson Schwesinger, Mohamoud Diabate, Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Winston Reid

The Browns are expecting a lot from Schwesinger, the No. 33 overall pick in this year's draft. With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) out for the season and Jordan Hicks retiring, Schwesinger has been in the middle of the defense as its play-caller from the opening day of camp.

CORNERBACKS (6): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Tony Brown II, Myles Harden, Dom Jones

The Browns' cornerback depth has been tested in the wake of Martin Emerson's season-ending Achilles injury. Mitchell and Harden will step into bigger roles in 2025 as unproven players.

SAFETIES (4): Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Rayshawn Jenkins, Damontae Kazee

Hickman will step into a full-time starting role in his third season. The Browns like to use defensive packages with three safeties and have added experienced depth for that role with Jenkins and Kazee.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): K Dustin Hopkins, P Corey Bojorquez, LS Rex Sunahara

Hopkins is looking to bounce back after missing nine kicks last season, which was tied for the second most in the NFL.