NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are placing running back Tyjae Spears on injured reserve, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Spears suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9. The injury happened just before halftime when Spears caught a pass out of the backfield for a 13-yard gain. He limped off the field and was quickly placed on a cart that took him into the locker room. He was later seen with a walking boot on his right foot.

The move means Spears will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Coach Brian Callahan wanted to have a more balanced rushing attack this season that featured both Spears and Tony Pollard. Pollard's 260 carries last season dwarfed Spears' total (84).

Spears missed five games last season because of two concussions, an ankle sprain and a hamstring injury. He was expected to contribute in the passing and running games, but he was limited to 114 touches.

As a rookie in 2023, Spears appeared in all 17 games while playing alongside Derrick Henry. Spears rushed for 453 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught 52 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown.

With Spears on injured reserve, the Titans will likely keep veteran running back Julius Chestnut and rookie Kalel Mullings to back up Pollard. Tennessee has the first claim on the waiver wire so there's a chance they add to the running back group there as well.