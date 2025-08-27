Stephen A. Smith discusses the issues around Anthony Richardson's future and whether the Colts have failed him. (2:16)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts' decision to name Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback doesn't mean Anthony Richardson Sr. is going anywhere, according to general manager Chris Ballard.

Asked Wednesday during a news conference whether Richardson, the fourth overall selection in the 2023 draft, might be available in a trade, Ballard offered an emphatic response.

"We're not trading him," Ballard said.

The Colts, Ballard said, aren't giving up on the physically gifted but inconsistent Richardson despite the optics created by their past decisions. Coach Shane Steichen temporarily benched Richardson for two games last season, replacing him with veteran Joe Flacco amid a season when Richardson completed 47.7% of his pass attempts.

The Colts then signed Jones to compete with Richardson in March. They followed that with the selection of Jones as their starter last week even after many in the organization agreed Richardson had his best training camp to date.

"It's easy to say, 'OK, he's done,'" Ballard said of Richardson. "I don't agree. I've said this numerous times -- I do not agree with that. I think overcoming challenges and obstacles along the way are good for anybody. I do. I'm proud of Anthony, of where he is at, how far he's come. He's come miles.

"It is tough on any young quarterback in this league, but for him to keep taking the growth steps that he has and to work so hard and then not get the goal for himself. All right, now to continue to do that, that's when we've got a chance to see real growth."

But will being sidelined actually result in substantive growth for Richardson, who started just 13 games in college and just 15 games as a pro?

"There's a lot of value in sitting behind a guy that's a professional and watching and learning and growing and working on the things you need to work on without the same pressure of being the starter," Ballard said during a contentious series of questions and answers.

Steichen said he chose Jones over Richardson because he believed Jones' command of the pre-snap "operation" -- including dealing with audibles and pass protections -- was superior to Richardson's. Steichen added that he believed that would positively impact the offense and "keep us on track."

Ballard said he has had several conversations with Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, who told ESPN in an interview last week that he was frustrated with the team's handling of his client. Jackson said his trust in the Colts was "at best, questionable." He added that "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."

The Colts have come under scrutiny for their quarterback decisions since the retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019. Since that season, the Colts have had 10 different starting quarterbacks, tied for the third most in the NFL. Jones will become the 11th if he starts against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Richardson was supposed to bring the carousel to an end. That hasn't happened, but Ballard was adamant that it still can.

"I just feel like with the progress he's making, [if] he continues down this road, we're going to be able to see that talent come to light," he said. "There's always got to be one, right? So why not him? And I do believe that his progress has been good."

Ballard closed out his news conference Wednesday by addressing a final question: Can Richardson still become a franchise quarterback?

"I think it's sure in him," Ballard said. "I do. I think it's in him. Whether that happens or not, we'll see."