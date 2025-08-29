FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested early Friday morning on a domestic battery charge, according to Broward County jail records.

According to an arrest report, Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance shortly after midnight Friday, and Crow was arrested following an on-scene investigation. The alleged victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention, the report said.

As of Friday morning, Crow was being held in Broward County's main jail without bond.

The Dolphins placed Crow on administrative leave following his arrest.

"We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information," the Dolphins said in a statement. "Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time."

Crow, 37, joined the Dolphins in 2024 after three seasons in the same role with the Tennessee Titans. He has coached in the NFL since 2018, all with the Titans and Dolphins.