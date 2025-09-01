Open Extended Reactions

Once a college football journeyman and an undrafted free agent, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren secured his future in Pittsburgh with a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season, his agency, Aura Sports Group, posted on social media Monday morning.

The deal includes $12 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal also includes a $5.95M signing bonus, upping Warren's pay to $7-plus-million in 2025 (he was due $5.346M on a restricted tender), a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Warren gets $5.05M in 2026 and $5.15M in 2027 for a total of $17.25M over three years, a source told Fowler.

Warren, who initially made the Steelers' roster as a rookie undrafted free agent in 2022 after turning heads in his first training camp, enters the 2025 season as the team's starting running back after three seasons as a complementary player to former first-round pick Najee Harris. The Steelers declined Harris' fifth-year option and let him walk in free agency earlier this year, leaving Warren leading a position group that also includes rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson and former Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Warren, who spent his collegiate career at Snow College, Utah State and Oklahoma State, established himself as a versatile contributor in the past three seasons, valued for his pass protection, slippery speed and receiving ability.

He has a career average of 4.8 yards per carry and 7 yards per reception. Though hampered by injuries last season, Warren recorded 511 rushing yards on 120 attempts and a touchdown, along with 310 receiving yards on 38 catches, in 15 regular-season games.

As a rookie, he played 31% of offensive snaps, but in the next two seasons, he and Harris more evenly split reps as Warren got 49% and 45% of offensive snaps.