HOUSTON -- A year after they gave Davis Mills a one-year contract extension, the Houston Texans repeated course and locked in their backup quarterback with another one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The new extension, which keeps Mills in Houston through the 2026 season, is worth $7 million and is fully guaranteed, sources said. Last year's extension was worth $5 million.

Mills' last start came against the Indianapolis Colts in January 2023, when he threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns, as well as the game-winning two-point conversion pass to tight end Jordan Akins.

The win pushed Houston from the projected No. 1 spot in the 2023 NFL draft to No. 2, where they went on to select C.J. Stroud. Mills and Stroud were in a quarterback competition at the beginning of the 2023 training camp, but Stroud won the job. Since then, Stroud has gone on to lead Houston to back-to-back AFC South titles and divisional-round appearances in the playoffs.

Mills, a 2021 third-round draft pick out of Stanford, started 26 games for Houston from 2021 to '22. He went 5-20-1 and threw for 5,802 yards with 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Since Stroud's arrival in Houston, Mills has thrown 75 passes for 385 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

This training camp, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said he was impressed by Mills' performance and was optimistic he could play well in spot duty if Stroud missed time.

"If something happens to your starter, you don't have guys behind him who can go out and perform and keep the team moving then, most of the time, your season is just done," Ryans said Aug. 27. "I feel really good about Davis. Davis has had the best camp that I've seen since he's been here."