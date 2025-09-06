Open Extended Reactions

Micah Parsons will indeed make his Green Bay Packers debut Sunday against the Detroit Lions, with sources telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that the star pass rusher, who is listed as questionable because of a back injury, is expected to play in some capacity.

Exactly how much is still to be determined, but it will not be a full workload, sources said.

Parsons said earlier in the week that he was open to whatever the Packers had in mind for him in Week 1.

"I just got plenty of faith that this great training staff and the coaches are slowly getting me the plays and getting me things that I need if we decide to give me the green light out there," Parsons said after Thursday's practice. "It's completely up to the coaches, though."

Parsons took part in all four practices this week as a limited participant. The Packers coaches raved about how quickly he fit in and learned the defense.

"Smart guy, loves ball, very high football IQ, a guy obviously with God-given talent," Packers defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said Friday. "That's my first impression with him. He fits right in with the room, he's building a relationship with the guys already and then obviously he's a hard worker, trying to learn the playbook as much as possible, and he's willing to do whatever you ask."

The Packers traded two first-round picks plus defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons. Green Bay also gave him a four-year, $188 million contract extension.

Parsons is one of seven players listed as questionable for Sunday's game. The Packers elevated rookie cornerback Micah Robinson from the practice squad Saturday, which could be insurance for Nate Hobbs, who is listed as questionable because of a knee injury.