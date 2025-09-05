Domonique Foxworth explains why the Ravens' season opener vs. the Bills is crucial for securing home-field advantage in the AFC. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

The Week 1 NFL schedule for the 2025 season brings some exciting matchups. The Chiefs will face the Chargers in Brazil, the Lions take a trip to Lambeau Field and a must-see QB duel between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will be held in Buffalo.

We have you covered with everything you need to know. Our NFL Nation reporters take you inside the locker room with the best thing they heard this week, and ESPN Research provides a key stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest. Plus, analytics writer Seth Walder makes a bold prediction for each matchup, and fantasy analyst Eric Moody shares fantasy football intel. We also have Football Power Index (FPI) matchup quality ratings (out of 100) and game projections, and three analysts -- Pamela Maldonado, Moody and Walder -- give us final score picks for every game.

Let's get into the full Week 1 slate, which culminates with the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Vikings and Bears on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

Jump to a matchup:

KC-LAC | NYG-WSH | CIN-CLE

TB-ATL | MIA-IND | PIT-NYJ

LV-NE | ARI-NO | CAR-JAX

SF-SEA | TEN-DEN | DET-GB

HOU-LAR | BAL-BUF | MIN-CHI

Thursday: DAL-PHI

Chiefs at Chargers (in Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Friday, 8 p.m. ET | YouTube | Matchup rating: 75.1/100

ESPN BET: KC -3.5 (46.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Chiefs: The defense is eager to showcase its skills against its AFC West rival. Steve Spagnuolo, the longtime coordinator, never played his starting lineup in the preseason. "Finally, to just go out there and play a full game with each other and go hit somebody other than who we always hit is going to be really nice," CB Trent McDuffie said. "As you know with Spags, I'm kind of doing a bunch of things." Much of McDuffie's responsibilities will likely be following and covering Ladd McConkey, the Chargers' top receiver. "I really like how he plays, his space separation out of the breaks and really good routes. You can tell his timing with Justin Herbert over the course of [last] year really got better. He's going to be a really good challenge for us on the back end to see what we're about." -- Nate Taylor

What we're hearing on the Chargers: With a rushing offense that was below league average, receivers who struggled to get open (outside of McConkey) and production that frequently sputtered in second halves, L.A.'s offense was its Achilles' heel in 2024. The Chargers spent the offseason retooling their offense, adding running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, right guard Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Keenan Allen. With the new additions, the biggest storyline heading into this season will be how offensive coordinator Greg Roman increases productivity in 2025. "On paper, I think we're ahead of where we were last year this time," Roman said. "But we've got to go out there and do it." -- Kris Rhim

Stat to know: Patrick Mahomes has an 82.6% win percentage in September, the second best among starting QBs since 1950 behind Roger Staubach's 84.6%. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons will record a 92% pass block win rate in his NFL debut, solidly above the 89% average for a tackle. I'm not that worried about the Chargers' pass rush, and as good as Khalil Mack has been over his career, his PRWR has fallen off as he has aged. -- Walder

Injuries: Chiefs | Chargers

Fantasy nugget: Xavier Worthy steps in as Mahomes' No. 1 receiver with Rashee Rice suspended for six games. Worthy scored 19-plus fantasy points in three of his final four regular-season games last season and delivered an exceptional Super Bowl performance. He should thrive against a Chargers secondary that finished in the bottom 10 in touchdowns allowed to wide receivers in 2024. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Chargers had the best record against the spread (ATS) in the 2024 season, 13-4. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24

Moody's pick: Chiefs 38, Chargers 23

Walder's pick: Chiefs 23, Chargers 20

FPI prediction: KC, 57% (by an average of 2.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Kelce saddles up for potential last ride with Chiefs ... How Jim Harbaugh has evolved as Chargers coach

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 43.9/100

ESPN BET: WSH -6.5 (45.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Giants: The Giants lost a lot last season, including both matchups with the Commanders by a total of eight points. That gave Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels bragging rights over his former college teammate and best friend, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. It didn't sit well with Nabers, who is tired of all the losing. "I was like, 'Enough is enough,'" Nabers said. "'I'm coming to get you.'" He and the Giants have a chance at redemption in Week 1. -- Jordan Raanan

What we're hearing on the Commanders: The Commanders know they're facing a front seven that, as offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said, is "as challenging as we'll face." The Giants sacked Daniels five times in their first meeting but none in the second, while allowing a combined 364 rushing yards in the two games. "A lot of guys want to get their hands on them fast and that's where they take advantage of you. They want to rush the passer," said TE John Bates, one of the league's best blockers, about the Giants' defensive line. "I won't say they're the most want-to-be-physical type guys, so you have to have a base and have your feet underneath you and be poised." -- John Keim

Stat to know: Russell Wilson will make his 200th NFL start in Week 1, becoming the 16th quarterback in NFL history to do so. Only one other QB has made his 200th start in Week 1 of a season, and that player also made his 200th start in a Giants uniform: Eli Manning in 2017. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Giants WR Darius Slayton will record a 40-plus-yard reception, albeit in a losing effort. Even in his later years, Wilson breaks out the occasional vintage moon ball, and Slayton could well be the beneficiary of such a pass. -- Walder

Injuries: Giants | Commanders

Fantasy nugget: The Commanders gave up 4.8 yards per carry on 490 attempts last season, the fourth-worst mark in the league, so Washington will likely load the box to slow Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the Giants' running game. That could open up vertical shots for Nabers, even if CB Marshon Lattimore shadows him. Lattimore hasn't been as consistent or healthy in recent years, so Nabers' big-play ability and the Giants' pass-first lean should position him for ample targets and a monster game. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: When the Commanders won both matchups against the Giants in 2024 (going 2-0 ATS), it was their first time covering in both meetings since 2012. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Commanders 23, Giants 17

Moody's pick: Commanders 21, Giants 20

Walder's pick: Commanders 24, Giants 17

FPI prediction: WSH, 68% (by an average of 7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Inside the reimagined high-profile Giants QB room ... Commanders embrace McLaurin's return to practice field ... Giants' Nabers says back injury was 'a minor thing'

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 43.8/100

ESPN BET: CIN -5.5 (48.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Bengals: Nobody needs to tell Bengals QB Joe Burrow that Browns DE Myles Garrett can be a game wrecker. Garrett has sacked Burrow more than any other player in the NFL -- 10 sacks in eight games and a whopping 20 hits, per ESPN Research. Burrow said it's imperative to know where Garrett is on every snap and where the hot read is in case Garrett blows up a play. "Sometimes he's back there before you can catch the ball, basically, and you have to get it out," Burrow said. -- Ben Baby

What we're hearing on the Browns: The Browns are facing a familiar divisional opponent, but coach Kevin Stefanski said there's a bit of mystery with new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden. "You have to be aware for the unknown," Stefanski said. "He can do anything from a front standpoint, from a cover standpoint." Cleveland, though, will debut the newest iteration of its offense with a renewed focus on running the ball. The Browns ranked 29th in rushing yards per game last season (94.6) but are facing a Bengals defense that ranked 25th in run stop win rate (28.9%). -- Daniel Oyefusi

Stat to know: The Bengals have a 1-11 record in Weeks 1-2 since 2019 (when Zac Taylor became coach), the worst in the league over that span. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Bengals RB Chase Brown will record multiple touchdowns. The Bengals should lean on Brown to get up big against the Joe Flacco-led Browns. And with 54 receptions last season, Brown showed he can make an impact in the passing game, too. -- Walder

Injuries: Bengals | Browns

Fantasy nugget: David Njoku is set up for a huge Week 1. The Bengals allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends last season, and Njoku torched them in both matchups. Njoku is a strong TE1 start in what should be a high-scoring game. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Browns have six straight ATS losses as an underdog, the longest active streak in the NFL. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Bengals 27, Browns 13

Moody's pick: Bengals 28, Browns 13

Walder's pick: Bengals 33, Browns 13

FPI prediction: CIN, 64.1%% (by an average of 6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bengals, Burrow ready to 'put on a show' ... How the Browns' pivotal offseason is shaping their future

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 43.6/100

ESPN BET: TB -1.5 (47.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Buccaneers: QB Baker Mayfield will face a big test without All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs and two of his top receivers in Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck). TE Cade Otton's game status is also in jeopardy with a groin injury. But Mayfield has been here before, having been without, at one point, his top three receivers last season. "If you're trying to take a silver lining out of the injuries we had last year, those guys had to step up and play in a big way," Mayfield said, referring to Ryan Miller and Sterling Shepard. "Obviously, Tez [Johnson] and Mek [Emeka Egbuka] are new, but we trust them and we're looking forward to them making plays for us." Specifically with McMillan's injury, which happened in the Bucs' second preseason game -- this is where Egbuka's ability to learn all the receivers' roles in this offense is going to help the most. -- Jenna Laine

What we're hearing on the Falcons: When QB Michael Penix Jr. got into a scuffle during a joint practice with the Titans last month, he noted in his news conference that he wasn't going to shy away from a fight because "I'm from Tampa." In his first full season as starter, Penix will go up first against his hometown team in Week 1, the division rival Buccaneers. The second-year quarterback said he has managed to steal some fans away now that he's playing for Atlanta: "They're like, 'Oh you're there now, so we got to transfer over.'" -- Marc Raimondi

Stat to know: The Falcons have won two straight and four of their past five meetings against the Bucs. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Egbuka will record at least six receptions in his NFL debut. The buzz around Egbuka this preseason has been too strong to ignore, and he'll come out of the gates making plays right away for a Buccaneers offense that needs him. -- Walder

Injuries: Buccaneers | Falcons

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Fantasy nugget: Bucs WR Mike Evans should see plenty of targets against a Falcons defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to WRs in 2024. Atlanta remains vulnerable to outside receivers, and although it made personnel changes this offseason, the Falcons still struggle to pressure the quarterback, which puts added stress on the secondary. Evans faces A.J. Terrell Jr., and in their Week 5 matchup last season he produced 23.2 fantasy points. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Mayfield is at minus-140 to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes; he had multiple passing touchdowns in 12 out of 17 starts in 2024. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Falcons 26, Buccaneers 24

Moody's pick: Buccaneers 33, Falcons 20

Walder's pick: Buccaneers 22, Falcons 20

FPI prediction: TB, 54.2% (by an average of 2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Can Egbuka, others step up for injured WRs? ... Mooney (shoulder) says he'll be a game-time call ... Inside the Falcons' competition for right tackle

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 36.9/100

ESPN BET: IND -1.5 (46.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Dolphins: After missing nearly the past month with oblique and calf injuries, respectively, WR Tyreek Hill and RB De'Von Achane have returned to practice for the Dolphins and are expected to play. In regard to Miami's offensive cohesiveness having gone three weeks without its two leaders in total yards last season, coach Mike McDaniel said that not only were Hill and Achane "on point" prior to their injuries, but he also "watched them in the classroom be live action participants in a way that I think may have been more of a struggle in years past." Translated: There's no concern that the Dolphins' stars will be acclimated come game day. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

What we're hearing on the Colts: The Colts have overhauled their defense with a new scheme featuring man-to-man coverage, but the key player, coaches and teammates say, is Laiatu Latu. The second-year edge rusher finished last season with just two sacks, but the Colts are featuring him in 2025 in an effort to unlock his potential. "I think he's going to have a helluva season based on what I've witnessed so far," coordinator Lou Anarumo said. -- Stephen Holder

Stat to know: This is Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa's first career start versus the Colts, the only AFC team (other than the Dolphins) he has never faced. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Colts QB Daniel Jones will rush for 40-plus yards. When Jones has been successful, he has leaned on his legs, and I'd expect coach Shane Steichen to try to maximize that part of his game right away. -- Walder

play 1:30 Why Schrager is optimistic for both Dolphins and Bengals Peter Schrager joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to share his optimism for the Dolphins and Bengals this season.

Injuries: Dolphins | Colts

Fantasy nugget: Tyler Warren faces a Dolphins defense that allowed over 13 fantasy points per game to tight ends last season and lost multiple key defensive contributors in the offseason. The rookie was selected No. 14 after recording 1,233 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in his final college season. Jones thrived targeting the middle of the field in 2024 and should leverage Warren's size and yards-after-catch ability. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Colts are 2-12-1 ATS in Week 1 over the past 15 seasons, the worst in the NFL over the span. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Dolphins 24, Colts 20

Moody's pick: Dolphins 31, Colts 21

Walder's pick: Colts 23, Dolphins 17

FPI prediction: IND, 50.5% (by an average of 0.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Tagovailoa says relationship with Hill 'good' ... Colts believe in Jones' approach at QB

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 37.8/100

ESPN BET: PIT -2.5 (37.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Steelers: Yes, the headline of this matchup is Aaron Rodgers' return to MetLife against the Jets, but it's also a crucial measuring stick for a Steelers run defense that wilted down the stretch last season. The Steelers will face a stout RB tandem in Breece Hall and Braelon Allen (whom coach Mike Tomlin compared to Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery) along with a familiar face in mobile QB Justin Fields -- and they'll do so without first-round rookie DT Derrick Harmon (MCL sprain). But third-year lineman Keeanu Benton expressed confidence in his unit's improvement from a season ago. "We are not all looking just for pass rush and those big stats or sack stats," he said. "We're down to get grimy." -- Brooke Pryor

What we're hearing on the Jets: Eight of the 11 starters on the Jets' defense faced Rodgers last summer in training camp. A small benefit, perhaps? Coach Aaron Glenn acknowledged their familiarity with Rodgers, who was cut in the offseason, has "some value." It could help them anticipate Rodgers' cadence/hard count, which he uses as a weapon. Both Glenn and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks praised Rodgers' intelligence and experience. But said Glenn: "Physically, we all start to wane at some point as we get older." -- Rich Cimini

Stat to know: This is the first season opener in NFL history between starting quarterbacks who played for the opposing team the previous year -- in 2024, Fields was with the Steelers, and Rodgers was with the Jets. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: These two teams will combine for 44 or fewer combined pass attempts. Only five games last season had that few pass attempts between both teams, but I expect both of these squads to be particularly run heavy. If neither team pulls away, they each could stick with that game plan all the way through. -- Walder

Injuries: Steelers | Jets

Fantasy nugget: The Steelers recently gave RB Jaylen Warren an extension, and Tomlin made it clear he'll be No. 1 on the depth chart. Warren is also a strong pass catcher and excels in pass protection, an important skill with 41-year-old Rodgers under center since the veteran isn't shy about using his backs as receivers out of the backfield. That said, Warren has never surpassed 15 rushing attempts in a game in his career, so keep that in mind when setting lineups. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The under has hit in each of the past six Steelers Week 1 games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Jets 19, Steelers 17

Moody's pick: Jets 20, Steelers 17

Walder's pick: Steelers 19, Jets 16

FPI prediction: PIT, 58.8% (by an average of 3.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Rodgers downplays facing Jets in Steelers' opener ... Fields brings different dynamic than Rodgers

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 30.8/100

ESPN BET: NE -2.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Raiders: Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty understands he is more than just a player who runs defenders over. His shiftiness and ability to be elusive are other reasons he is expected to have a significant role against the Patriots on Sunday. "I learned I probably need to make more guys miss," Jeanty said. "...I've been a pretty physical player, and the scenarios I was put in, I kind of had to. But yeah, obviously, you want to pick and choose your battles. The season is long, and I want to be available throughout the whole season." -- Ryan McFadden

What we're hearing on the Patriots: First-year coach Mike Vrabel structured the practice script to include a break followed by two team periods because he wanted to stress the importance of winning the second half. Vrabel noted that 12 of the 16 Week 1 winners from 2024 outscored their opponents in the second half and that ties, in part, to conditioning built up over the course of training camp. "Conditioning makes cowards of us all," veteran WR Mack Hollins said. "When you're tired, you can make an excuse for why you didn't get a block, hold on to the ball, pass protect, make a tackle. But when you're in shape, and you can see your opponent out of shape, it's a much better feeling." -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Raiders are seeking their third straight win over New England, after having lost the previous six meetings from 2005 to 2020. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce will record a sack. Is Patriots rookie LT Will Campbell -- whom Koonce appears set to mostly face -- ready for the pros right away? We're about to find out. -- Walder

Injuries: Raiders | Patriots

Fantasy nugget: In 11 starts from Week 6 to 17 last season, Patriots QB Drake Maye posted 2,254 passing yards, 15 TDs, 10 INTs, plus 409 rushing yards and two scores. He averaged 16.0 fantasy points per game. With an improved coaching staff, added playmakers and an upgraded offensive line, Maye is positioned to take a step forward in 2025. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: This is the first time in 17 games that the Patriots (minus-2.5) are not underdogs, breaking the longest active streak in the NFL. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Raiders 23, Patriots 20

Moody's pick: Patriots 17, Raiders 13

Walder's pick: Raiders 26, Patriots 24

FPI prediction: NE, 53.1% (by an average of 0.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Diggs ready for Patriots' opener after 2024 ACL tear ... Can Pete Carroll really win right away with the Raiders?

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 30.1/100

ESPN BET: ARI -6.5 (43.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Cardinals: So many questions are surrounding WR Marvin Harrison Jr. as he prepares for his second season. Namely: Will he make the Year 2 jump? One thing he gained from his first season that could contribute to his growth in 2025 is his experience. "I knew it was a long season, but you don't know until you play it," he said. Harrison has been getting more work done on his body to make sure he's as ready as possible late in the season. -- Josh Weinfuss

What we're hearing on the Saints: Saints nickel CB Alontae Taylor returned to practice Wednesday after missing several weeks with a groin injury. Taylor said he was ahead of schedule in his rehab for a "frustrating" injury, and he had to shake the rust off in his first practice back. But overall, he's feeling enthused about the season. "I got a pretty good chip on my shoulder going into this year. A lot to prove, but I'm ready for it and excited," he said. -- Katherine Terrell

Stat to know: The Saints have won a franchise-record six straight season openers (longest active streak in NFL). No NFC team has had a longer such streak since the 1984-92 Bears (nine). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Saints QB Spencer Rattler will throw multiple interceptions. I expect the Saints to fall behind, and when they do, Rattler will take some risks. Add in a 20% off-target rate and minus-10% completion percentage over expectation last season, and I expect a couple of those balls could land in the hands of Cardinals defenders. -- Walder

Injuries: Cardinals | Saints

Fantasy nugget: James Conner finished last season with a career-high 1,094 rushing yards and finished as the RB11 in fantasy. The Saints' defense allowed the third-most rushing yards per game in 2024, while Arizona ranked 11th in rushing attempts. Conner is in line for a big game. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Harrison went under receiving yards props in 12 of 17 games last season (O/U 59.5 receiving yards for Week 1). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Cardinals 27, Saints 13

Moody's pick: Cardinals 27, Saints 16

Walder's pick: Cardinals 30, Saints 14

FPI prediction: ARI, 59% (by an average of 3.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: McBride looks to build on 100-catch season ... How Hurricane Katrina impacted two Saints coaches 20 years ago ... Cardinals believe offensive continuity will make big impact

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 29.9/100

ESPN BET: JAX -3.5 (46.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Panthers: The Panthers were the worst in the NFL at pressuring the passer last season, and disrupting Jags QB Trevor Lawrence will be key. Keep an eye on a player you may never have heard of in Carolina edge rusher Thomas Incoom. Fellow edge rusher D.J. Wonnum referred to him as a "lightning bolt." Special teams coach Tracy Smith says he "leads the nation in want-to." Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero called him a "Tasmanian devil." Stay tuned. -- David Newton

What we're hearing on the Jaguars: The Jaguars want new coach Liam Coen to have the same kind of impact on their run game this season that he did in Tampa Bay in 2024, when the Bucs finished fourth in yards per game a season after finishing last. The Panthers are a good opponent to start against because they finished last in run defense in 2024 (179.8 yards per game). With two new starters in the middle of the OL (C Robert Hainsey and G Patrick Mekari) and experienced RBs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby, Coen is confident the run game will be better, but there's still some uncertainty. "You have a confidence and belief, but you're not sure what that would truly look like," he said. -- Michael DiRocco

Stat to know: The Jaguars have suffered six straight losses in September (the longest active streak in the NFL and one shy of tying their second-longest streak in franchise history). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter will not allow a reception as the nearest defender to WR Tetairoa McMillan. It remains to be seen how often the two will be matched up (and, I suppose, how much Hunter plays on defense), but I'll back the No. 2 pick over the No. 8 pick when they do square off. -- Walder

Injuries: Panthers | Jaguars

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Fantasy nugget: McMillan enters Week 1 as the Panthers' No. 1 receiver with Adam Thielen traded and Jalen Coker (quad) sidelined. The rookie draws a favorable matchup against a Jaguars defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers in 2024. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Panthers have ATS losses in each of their past three Week 1 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL (Bengals). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Jaguars 24, Panthers 20

Moody's pick: Jaguars 26, Panthers 23

Walder's pick: Jaguars 20, Panthers 13

FPI prediction: JAX, 59.4% (by an average of 3.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: What Thielen's exit means for Young, WRs ... How Coen is managing Lawrence, Hunter

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 51.5/100

ESPN BET: SF -2.5 (43.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the 49ers: For the first time since the 2020 season, the 49ers did not play a single postseason game, which means a longer-than-usual amount of time before getting to play another game that counts. "When you're used to making those deep runs and then getting off in [early] January, it seems like eternity," LT Trent Williams said. G Dominick Puni said the Niners had a "rough" taste in their mouths that lasted all offseason. The sense from the Niners' locker room is that they're eager to get back on the field and erase the hard feelings of last year's 6-11 finish. That they get to do it against a division rival on the road with a nearly fully healthy roster only adds to it. -- Nick Wagoner

What we're hearing on the Seahawks: QB Sam Darnold's debut is the big story of this game from Seattle's perspective, but there's a juicy matchup on the other side of the ball, where playcalling head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Mike Macdonald will square off once again. Shanahan's offense got the better of Macdonald's defense in the first meeting last season, a 36-24 49ers win in October. The Seahawks' 20-17 win five weeks later kicked off their defensive turnaround, with Seattle finishing the season ninth in points allowed. There's plenty of optimism about that unit's ability to take the next step in 2025 with so many key players back in the fold, and the opener against Shanahan will be an early measuring stick. "He does a great job of keeping you off-balance," Macdonald said of his 49ers counterpart. "They deploy their people different than any other team. That's something that's a focal point of how you focus on them." -- Brady Henderson

Stat to know: Although the Seahawks won five of their past six season openers, they were 3-6 at home in 2024. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Seahawks RBs Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III will combine for 150-plus rushing yards. Seattle is hoping it has a new and improved ground game under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and we could see it as early as Week 1. -- Walder

Injuries: 49ers | Seahawks

Fantasy nugget: Receiver Ricky Pearsall is set to be a key contributor in Week 1. The 49ers are without Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings is still returning from a calf injury. In his 2024 debut stretch (Weeks 7-10), Pearsall averaged 17.4 fantasy points per game and finished the season with back-to-back 15-plus-point games. He should see heavy targets alongside TE George Kittle. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The 49ers have ATS losses in each of their past five road games, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL (Browns and Giants). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

Moody's pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 23

Walder's pick: Seahawks 24, 49ers 23

FPI prediction: SF, 54.1% (by an average of 1.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: 49ers' Pearsall ready for 2025 season, one year post-shooting ... How Darnold's one year with 49ers prepared him for Seahawks

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 40.2/100

ESPN BET: DEN -8.5 (42.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Titans: All eyes will be on QB Cam Ward making his debut, and rightfully so. But don't underestimate the rushing attack with Tony Pollard, who's coming off career highs in attempts (260) and yards (1,079), going against a Broncos run defense that allowed 94 rushing yards per game last season, ranking third in the NFL. Coach Brian Callahan said the Titans will lean on the run game, but they also "just need [Ward] to play good football and need the guys around him to play well for him." -- Turron Davenport

What we're hearing on the Broncos: As expectations and optimism swirled around the Broncos' defense throughout the offseason -- "we want to be the best defense in the league,'' is how tackle D.J. Jones has put it -- coordinator Vance Joseph has said it can be considered among the league's best if it finds consistency and avoids "awkward plays" on Sunday. Ward will be the first rookie QB the Broncos have faced in the season opener since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, and his improvisational skills -- even in his first NFL start -- will be the first test for that defense. Look for the Broncos to try to keep Ward hemmed in as they try to squeeze the rookie off his first reads. -- Jeff Legwold

Stat to know: Quarterbacks drafted No. 1 in the common draft era (since 1967) have a 4-15-1 record in their season opener as a rookie; Ward will be hoping to add to that win column. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Broncos CB Pat Surtain II will record an interception. Ward is truly being thrown into the deep end here, facing the ferocious Broncos defense in his first NFL game -- so we can't blame him too much when he throws a pick to the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. -- Walder

play 2:32 Sean Payton shares expectations for Broncos 2025 season Sean Payton joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and shares the Broncos' expectations for the 2025 NFL season.

Injuries: Titans | Broncos

Fantasy nugget: Bo Nix finished 2024 as QB7, emerging as a top fantasy option thanks to his dual-threat ability and improved accuracy late in the season. He opens 2025 against a Titans defense that allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and third-most rushing TDs to QBs. With his rushing upside and top receiver Courtland Sutton, Nix has a strong Week 1 outlook. Offseason additions make him even more lethal, even against a defense that allowed the fewest passing yards last season. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Nix went over completions props in 12 of 17 games last season. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Broncos 23, Titans 16

Moody's pick: Broncos 35, Titans 13

Walder's pick: Broncos 23, Titans 10

FPI prediction: DEN, 69.8% (by an average of 7.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Ridley: Suspension made me 'mentally stronger' ... Three factors that can determine success for Nix

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 76/100

ESPN BET: GB -1.5 (47.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Lions: Kelvin Sheppard is "absolutely" excited. The Lions' new defensive coordinator will be making his debut alongside new offensive coordinator John Morton. But the focus in Detroit is very much the Lions versus the Packers -- neither Sheppard nor Morton is making this game about himself and both are keeping the team at the forefront. When asked about his mindset entering the game, "I'm very anxious, but not nervous. It's a big difference," Sheppard said on Thursday. Sheppard and Morton feel prepared as the Lions will try to set the tone for their season in Week 1 at Lambeau Field. -- Eric Woodyard

What we're hearing on the Packers: Micah Parsons' impact on the field might not show up immediately. After all, he missed the entire preseason in Dallas and now has to learn a new defense in Green Bay. But that doesn't mean he hasn't already made an impact in the locker room. "Personally it makes me want to do my part, do my job even better," LT Rasheed Walker said. "I'm really looking forward to competing in practice knowing that I'm going to get better going against more competition and, shoot, I feel like it makes me and the team more hungry for that Super Bowl." -- Rob Demovsky

Stat to know: Jordan Love has seven consecutive games without an interception, which is the third-longest streak by a Packers QB behind eight- and nine-game stretches from Aaron Rodgers. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Lions CB D.J. Reed will allow 30 or fewer yards as the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Reed, who signed as a free agent this offseason, has been one of the most consistently solid cornerbacks in the league recently. He has recorded better-than-average yards per coverage snap allowed in four consecutive seasons, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder

Injuries: Lions | Packers

Fantasy nugget: Jared Goff opens Week 1 in Green Bay without former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, facing a strong defense that allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs last season. Lambeau has been rough for him recently, as Goff has averaged just 206 passing yards per game in his past four outings there, with multiple games with less than 14 fantasy points. With a new OC and Parsons joining the Packers' pass rush, it's wise to look into other quarterback options. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Lions are 12-4 ATS against the Packers since 2017, which is their second-best record against any opponent over that span, minimum four meetings (5-1 versus Arizona). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Lions 27, Packers 23

Moody's pick: Packers 28, Lions 24

Walder's pick: Packers 24, Lions 17

FPI prediction: DET, 50.9% (by an average of 0.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Lions looking to set tone against Packers, Parsons ... Parsons 'ramping up,' says it's Packers' call on playing

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 58.7/100

ESPN BET: LAR -3.5 (43.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Texans: Coach DeMeco Ryans said the quiet part out loud involving his offensive line, which is completely revamped and will include rookie LT Aireontae Ersery. "Both offensive lines are going to have to play well and whoever wins that battle, I think, will ultimately decide the game," Ryans said. -- DJ Bien-Aime

What we're hearing on the Rams: Despite dealing with an aggravated disk in his back, QB Matthew Stafford said he won't be thinking about that when he's on the field. "Obviously, would love to stay as clean as possible, but I'm not thinking twice about that at all," Stafford said. "I'm out there ready to go play." Stafford and the Rams are facing a Texans defense that had success while pressuring quarterbacks last season, ranking first in completion percentage allowed and tied for fourth in sacks. According to ESPN Research, Stafford ranked 17th in completion percentage under pressure in 2024. -- Sarah Barshop

Stat to know: Stafford has started his team's season opener in all 16 seasons he has played. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Rams WR Puka Nacua will record 100-plus receiving yards. Nacua had an absurd 3.7 yards per route run last season, and I expect him to hit the ground running in 2025. -- Walder

Injuries: Texans | Rams

Fantasy nugget: Nick Chubb will be the Texans' starting RB to begin the season with Joe Mixon (ankle) on injured reserve. However, he'll share carries with Dameon Pierce and Woody Marks. Chubb averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in eight games with the Browns last season after returning from a devastating knee injury that limited him to two appearances in 2023. The bigger concern for the running game is Houston's offensive line, which ranked 31st in run block win rate last season and could struggle again despite offseason changes. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Texans are 11-6-1 ATS as road underdogs since 2022, tied for fifth-best cover percentage in the NFL. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Rams 24, Texans 20

Moody's pick: Rams 34, Texans 26

Walder's pick: Rams 27, Texans 20

FPI prediction: LAR, 53.7% (by an average of 1.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Why the Texans owners feel Houston is 'pretty close' ... Stafford: Focus on Texans, not on ailing back

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Matchup rating: 81.9/100

ESPN BET: BAL -1.5 (50.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Ravens: When QB Lamar Jackson was asked about the biggest key to beating the Bills, he quickly said: "Don't turn the ball over." The Ravens have talked all offseason about their three turnovers -- the "self-inflicted" mistakes -- that led to a 27-25 divisional round loss to Buffalo last season. Since 2022, the Ravens are 1-6 when Jackson turns the ball over multiple times, including that postseason loss in Buffalo. -- Jamison Hensley

What we're hearing on the Bills: A banged-up Bills secondary is about to face quite the challenge to start the season in Jackson, with both starting CBs Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White dealing with groin injuries. White did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, while Benford is moving in a positive direction, fully participating in Thursday's practice. White's availability is a serious question mark, and if he can't go, the role will go to Ja'Marcus Ingram -- who has played a backup role for the Bills before -- or sixth-round pick rookie Dorian Strong. Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said that Strong's "improvement over the past two weeks has been unbelievable." -- Alaina Getzenberg

Stat to know: This is the first time the top two players in MVP voting from the prior season meet in a season opener (since at least 1970), and the fifth time the MVP winners from the prior two seasons face each other in a season opener (also since 1970). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Ravens TE Mark Andrews catches a touchdown. Given how much lower the stakes are, it won't quite erase his dropped 2-point conversion in the divisional round against Buffalo -- but it's something. With Isaiah Likely's status in question due to the fractured foot injury he suffered, Andrews should be in line for plenty of snaps, too. -- Walder

play 1:16 Can Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson finally win it all? Louis Riddick weighs in on whether the Bills or Ravens will have what it takes to knock off the Chiefs in the AFC.

Injuries: Ravens | Bills

Fantasy nugget: Khalil Shakir had a career season in 2024, leading the Bills in targets, receptions and receiving yards. He also ranked inside the top eight in yards from the slot, which is notable since the Ravens' secondary allowed the sixth-most yards and ninth-most to slot receivers. Shakir should continue to serve as a safety valve for Allen. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Jackson has the best win percentage and cover percentage as an underdog in the Super Bowl era. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Bills 27, Ravens 24

Moody's pick: Ravens 23, Bills 20

Walder's pick: Ravens 31, Bills 27

FPI prediction: BUF, 51.1% (by an average of 0 points)

Matchup must-reads: Andrews embraces fresh start after playoff drops

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Matchup rating: 55.3/100

ESPN BET: MIN -1.5 (43.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Vikings: With national attention understandably focused on the debut of QB J.J. McCarthy, it has been easy to miss the Vikings' growing emphasis on a running game that will pair Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason with a rebuilt offensive line. In the three previous seasons under coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings have had only two games of 30 or more carries by running backs. That figure is now a baseline expectation against the Bears and other early-season opponents as McCarthy grows into the job. In planning for the run game this summer, O'Connell said he asked himself one question above all else: "What allows us to play the most multiple way? Because that all circles back to the No. 1 question of: What makes the quarterback's job easier?" -- Kevin Seifert

What we're hearing on the Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson returned to practice for the first time since sustaining what he classified as a "pretty bad" groin injury while working on his releases during offseason training. Although his availability for the Vikings game is in question because he has been sidelined since July, Johnson is eager to be back on the field in a role that will allow him to showcase his best against Minnesota's best. "I'm more enticed to go against [WR Justin Jefferson] than the quarterback, per se," Johnson said. "But hopefully there are some passes that are left inside for me to be able to intercept on certain coverages or whatever the case may be. We're looking forward to disrupting him a lot." -- Courtney Cronin

Stat to know: The Bears begin their season by facing the Vikings in Week 1, then the Lions in Week 2. Based on last season's win-loss records, that is the toughest two-game stretch by any team to begin this season. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Vikings LB Blake Cashman will lead the NFL in tackles in Week 1. Cashman ranked fourth among linebackers in run stop win rate (44.3%) last season, and the Bears figure to deploy a run-heavy offense under new coach Ben Johnson. -- Walder

Injuries: Vikings | Bears

Fantasy nugget: Receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are set up for strong fantasy outings against the Vikings. Minnesota's defense allowed the second-most receiving yards and the most fantasy points to outside receivers last season. Moore alone posted 42 fantasy points against them in 2024. With an improved offensive line and Johnson calling plays, both Moore and Odunze should be locked into lineups. See Week 1 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Jefferson went over receiving yards props in 11 of 17 games last season (O/U 78.5 yards in Week 1). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Bears 23, Vikings 20

Moody's pick: Bears 26, Vikings 20

Walder's pick: Bears 24, Vikings 21

FPI prediction: CHI, 51.5% (by an average of 0.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: How the Vikings overhauled their roster ahead of Week 1 ... QB Williams has 'unapologetic' approach in Year 2