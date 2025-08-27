Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers doesn't think the back injury that caused him to miss the final two preseason games and 12 days earlier this month will be a problem going forward.

"A minor thing," Nabers said Wednesday of the back problem.

The Giants' top playmaker returned to practice last Monday but was held out of the preseason finale Thursday night against the New England Patriots. None of the Giants' starters played in the contest.

Nabers said they were simply playing it safe keeping him out of practices. One source described the problem at the time as little more than "normal camp tightness." It was never in question whether he would be ready for the start of the season, barring a setback.

There hasn't been any to date.

It has been an offseason of precaution with Nabers. He sat out the spring with a toe injury stemming from last season and his college days. He also left a practice early in the summer after landing hard on his shoulder.

But he was back in a mostly full capacity at the start of the summer and none of this should affect him Week 1 when the Giants play on the road against the Washington Commanders.

"Yeah, I feel like I'm always ready," Nabers said. "When it's game time and those lights are on, I believe my body's going to turn it on. It's going to be ready."

The Giants are relying heavily on that being the case. Nabers is their clear-cut No. 1 receiver. He led the NFL last year averaging 11.3 targets per game while catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards with seven touchdowns. He did that despite missing a pair of games with a concussion. The first-round pick also dealt with a litany of minor injuries that cost him time in practice, but not in the games.

Nabers' success this season might rely on his relationship with new quarterback Russell Wilson. It's early but ... so far, so good.

"We've been on the same page a lot," Nabers said. "That connection is going to keep growing. It can never be as great as we want it to be, but it's going to be as good as we hope it's going to be. But we continue to still get work, try to get those catches in and out. But the relationship has been going good."

Nabers has quickly ingratiated himself with Wilson. They spent time together this offseason, including when the receiver was part of a group that visited Wilson in San Diego, and it showed with instant chemistry this summer.

Nabers led the Giants receivers in catches during training camp practices despite missing significant time. And Wilson wasn't shy about getting him the ball.

It only reiterated to Wilson what to expect from his top receiver this season.

"I think he's going to have a great year," Wilson said. "I think the best part about him is obviously he's a threat down the field, but he's also a threat anytime he touches the ball, whether it's in the short game, midrange game, all the different things he can do."

Nabers has his eyes on Week 1 now. Nothing physically makes him think he won't be ready. He seemed to be running fine Wednesday in the portion of practice open to the media.

At this point, his concentration is on the results, not his health.

"Looking to win some game," Nabers said. "That's all I can say. I'm looking to win."