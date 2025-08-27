Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots bolstered their quarterback depth chart by claiming former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito on waivers Wednesday.

To make room for DeVito, the Patriots plan to release veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne after talks to trade him didn't come to fruition, sources tell ESPN.

DeVito, who developed a following among Giants fans as an inspiring underdog who broke through as an undrafted free agent in 2023, joins starter Drake Maye and top backup Joshua Dobbs in New England.

The Patriots have been in the market for a No. 3 quarterback since releasing undrafted free agent Ben Wooldridge (Louisiana) on Friday, and they got an up-close look at DeVito in last week's preseason finale when DeVito sliced up their backup defense in going 17 of 20 for 198 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

"Just strengthening our roster, certainly at a premium position," Vrabel said Wednesday.

The Giants were stocked at quarterback with Russell Wilson, first-round pick Jaxson Dart and veteran Jameis Winston, and after the game, DeVito acknowledged: "Any time you go out on the field, no matter where you are -- especially being undrafted -- you're performing for all 31 organizations as well."

In addition to DeVito, the Patriots also were awarded former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Charles Woods on waivers.

As for Bourne, the nine-year veteran has totaled 292 receptions for 3,714 yards and 22 touchdowns over his career and was one of eight receivers kept on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster Tuesday. That is more than the norm, and it foreshadowed that the group would likely be thinned down in the coming days. The Vikings had expressed interest in Bourne before trading for Adam Thielen, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bourne was entering his fifth season in New England, and he provided insurance behind Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins on the depth chart. The Patriots also have rookies Kyle Williams (third round, Washington State) and slot Efton Chism III (undrafted, Eastern Washington) at receiver, along with 2024 fourth-round draft pick Javon Baker.

Bourne had not practiced since Aug. 1 after being rolled up on in an intrasquad scrimmage but was close to returning to the field, according to a source.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Bourne had his best NFL season in 2021, playing under coordinator Josh McDaniels in New England when he totaled 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns. His ability to play multiple receiver spots added to his value, and Bourne had expressed excitement about McDaniels' return to the Patriots as coordinator this year and possibly duplicating those results.

Bourne spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-2020), who have been managing a short-handed situation at receiver in training camp/preseason.

The 49ers are "very interested" in a reunion with Bourne, a source told ESPN's Nick Wagoner.