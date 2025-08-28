Andrew Hawkins doubles down on why he has faith in Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins this season. (2:05)

Andrew Hawkins still has faith in Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins (2:05)

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill practiced in limited capacity Thursday and is on track to play in the regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, coach Mike McDaniel said.

Hill has missed the past three weeks of practice with what McDaniel described as an oblique injury, but Miami has exercised caution to prevent setbacks.

The Dolphins' leading receiver "looks great" despite the absence, McDaniel said.

Miami, however, will be without running back Jaylen Wright for the immediate future. McDaniel said the second-year back had a "small procedure" done on a lower leg injury that isn't season-ending but could keep him out for the first month of the season.

Rookie Ollie Gordon II was the Dolphins' lone healthy running back on the initial 53-man roster, with starter De'Von Achane nursing a calf injury. Achane is expected to play in Week 1, but Miami signed running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty as insurance.

Thursday's practice also featured the return of safety Ashtyn Davis, who had missed the past three weeks with a lower leg injury.