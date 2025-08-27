Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith will be placed on the non-football injury list, general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday.

The third-year cornerback played in only six games last season, in part due to injury. Smith entered this year's training camp in an open competition for one of the two starting cornerback jobs.

He suffered an injury during the first week of camp, however, and fell behind on the depth chart. Grier did not offer a timetable for Smith's return.

"With NFI, we don't really talk about what's going on [publicly]," Grier said. "Cam has played some of his best ball the last two weeks, he's been really good, so we'll see what happens. We'll work through it, and then we'll see what happens down the road."

Miami signed cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year contract this week.

Starting running back De'Von Achane has missed the past two weeks of practice as the Dolphins have exercised caution with his calf injury. However, Grier said all indications point toward the 2023 third-round pick being ready for Miami's Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Grier also said Miami will look to add multiple veteran free agent running backs to its practice squad, with rookie Ollie Gordon II being the team's only healthy running back currently.

Beyond Smith and Achane, Grier said Miami is signing offensive lineman Kendall Lamm to shore up its offensive line depth and adding kicker Riley Patterson to its practice squad before he is expected to handle the kicking duties to start the season.

Lamm spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins, operating as their primary swing tackle. He signed with the Eagles this offseason but was released as part of Philadelphia's initial roster cuts.

Patterson played five games for three teams last season, making 4 of 7 field goal attempts. He has made 63 of 74 career attempts, and Grier said the Dolphins plan to activate him for at least their first three games while starter Jason Sanders is on injured reserve.