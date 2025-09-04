Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney said Thursday that he considers himself a "game-time decision" for Week 1 with a right shoulder injury.

Mooney has been out since July 24, the first practice of training camp, with the injury, which Mooney described more as soreness and stiffness. Mooney made a diving attempt at a pass from Michael Penix Jr. during the practice and was slow to get up before leaving the field with a trainer and not returning.

After that, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Mooney would be out for "a couple of weeks." This week, Morris has characterized Mooney as "day-to-day." Mooney returned to practice this week and was listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday.

"It's a game-time decision," Mooney said in his first comments since the injury. "Got some things we got to look at at the end of the week, but like I said, I'm feeling good."

Last January, Mooney missed the final game of the 2024 season with a right shoulder injury, as well. Mooney said he feels good mentally and physically now and doesn't believe he's being restricted in any way at this point in practice.

"I feel good to be back practicing being with the guys and feel good to move around," Mooney said. "It's been a while."

Mooney, 27, had 64 receptions for 992 yards last season with a career-high five touchdown catches. He didn't get almost any reps with Penix in training camp, but the two did work out together multiple times in the offseason.

"Connection feels good," Mooney said. "We had a lot of work this offseason. We communicate a lot, too, talk [to each other], and yeah, I feel like everything's smooth."