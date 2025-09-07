Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will not return to Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

With 10:06 left in the quarter, Kittle ran a route down the right sideline as quarterback Brock Purdy was sacked by Seattle safety Julian Love. Kittle then slowly limped back to the Niners' sideline from the opposite side of the field and immediately went into the blue injury tent.

When Kittle emerged, he had a baseball cap on and his helmet in his hand before he was officially ruled out with about two minutes left in the first half.

Before the injury, Kittle had four catches for 25 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to stake San Francisco to a 7-0 lead.

Kittle missed two games in 2024 -- in Weeks 3 and 11 -- with hamstring injuries.

Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are San Francisco's remaining healthy tight ends.