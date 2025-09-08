Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- For someone who wasn't sure which end of the field to warm up on and didn't know the defense's signature pregame handshake, Micah Parsons looked like he knew what he was doing when his debut began with the Green Bay Packers.

Less than two weeks after the Dallas Cowboys traded their star pass rusher to Green Bay, Parsons got his first sack and was second on the team with three pressures in Sunday's season-opening 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

He did it in just 29 of the Packers' 65 defensive snaps, which was more than coach Matt LaFleur had anticipated Parsons would play.

"I just feel like his presence out there was different," Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. "The energy he brought to the crowd when they announced his name and then to be able to get that sack was big-time."

To Parsons, however, it felt more like a relief after his tumultuous offseason that included his stalled contract talks in Dallas and a waiting game to see where he would play this season.

"I'm telling you, these last six months were super draining, super toxic for everyone," Parsons said. "It's something that I don't think no player should have to go through. I think players' fates should be decided earlier. I think the fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough.

"It's something where I could've been with these guys getting better and better, and we could've had probably an even more dominant start if that was the decision we were going to make."

The Packers also might have had time to tell Parsons about the pregame routine. When he came out for warmups, Parsons went to the wrong end of the field.

"I kind of went over to where the Cowboys used to go," Parsons said. "And they were just like, 'You're on the wrong side,' so I had to run to the other side. So, I definitely was lost. No one told me."

At the end of warmups, the defensive players typically huddle and instead of a traditional handshake, they all shoot a mock fadeaway basketball jumper. Again, Parsons was left in the dark.

"I didn't even know that was a thing either," Parsons said. "So, there's a lot of things I had to learn."

Micah Parsons reached a top speed of 18.47 mph when he chased down Lions QB Jared Goff, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That was his fastest max speed on any of his 53.5 career sacks. Tork Mason-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

No one had to show him how to pressure Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Parsons' three pressures resulted in a 2-yard loss on a completion, an interception by safety Evan Williams and, on Parsons' 23rd snap of the game, his first sack with the Packers.

Williams had not seen the replay of his interception, but when told Parsons beat the Lions' two-time All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell on the pressure, the second-year safety said: "That makes sense."

Parsons' presence allowed defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to move around Lukas Van Ness in a package they call "Cheetah" because it features three lightning-fast pass rushers with Rashan Gary, Parsons and Van Ness on the inside. Van Ness recorded a team-high four pressures, including a half sack.

Speaking of speed, Parsons reached a top speed of 18.47 mph when he chased down Goff for his fourth-quarter sack, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That was his fastest max speed on any of his 53.5 career sacks, although that was news to Parsons.

"I didn't even get to really burst out yet, you know what I mean," Parsons said. "I'm going to keep getting better. There's a lot of things that I want to fix. I feel like I didn't have a complete game and obviously, that's going to happen not playing for six months, but I can take this and build on it, and we're going to be a really good football team."

Parsons said he did not need an injection for his back injury.

Several times after the game, Parsons expressed gratitude that the Packers traded for him and that his teammates and the Lambeau Field crowd embraced him.

Parsons received one of the loudest ovations of the day when he ran out of the tunnel shortly before kickoff. On the eve of the game, LaFleur told Parsons that the defensive players would be introduced and Parsons would come last.

"That's pretty sick that they put that together for me," Parsons said. "Now, they can go back to their regular order."

Their regular order ended with All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney as the last player introduced, but even McKinney was fine to concede.

"Like he's a big addition to this team, big addition to this defense and ... give the fans what they want to see," McKinney said. "... I'm all for it every time."