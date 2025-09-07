        <
          Lions-Packers NFL Week 1 highlights: Love to Kraft puts Pack on top

          • Eric Woodyard
            Eric Woodyard
            ESPN
          • Rob Demovsky
            Rob Demovsky
            ESPN Staff Writer
          Sep 7, 2025, 08:40 PM

          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The two-time defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions visit the longtime division rival Green Bay Packers in a Week 1 matchup on Sunday.

          The Lions swept the Packers last year and have a three-game winning streak at Lambeau Field.

          Most eyes in Green Bay will be on newly acquired pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who is excected to play.

          Our team reporters -- Eric Woodyard for the Lions, Rob Demovsky for the Packers -- are at Lambeau Field, and they're keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.

          Lions-Packers highlights