LOS ANGELES -- Rams right guard Kevin Dotson and left guard Steve Avila will be week-to-week because of ankle sprains but have not been ruled out for Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Both guards left the Rams' season opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday because of the injuries. Avila returned to the game after Dotson's injury.

McVay said he and the team's medical staff will have more information later in the week and "a lot better idea of what their projected workload looks like and what their status will be."

After starting all 17 games as a rookie, Avila appeared in only 10 last season after injuring his knee in Week 1. Dotson was a near constant on the offensive line last season, playing 16 games in what was the first season of a three-year contract with the Rams.

On Sunday, Dotson rated sixth among guards, according to Pro Football Focus' grades, and Avila was 17th. Beaux Limmer, who played 44 snaps as injuries arose with the Rams' starting guards, rated 16th.

McVay said tight end Colby Parkinson, who left and then returned to the game Sunday, has an AC sprain in his shoulder. When asked whether Parkinson would sit out time because of the injury, McVay said, "We'll see. I'll have more information for you guys on Wednesday."