Stafford drops it in to Allen for a Rams TD (0:22)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to pass for 60,000 yards.

Stafford accomplished the feat with a 6-yard pass to wide receiver Puka Nacua in the fourth quarter in the Rams' 14-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Stafford tied Matt Ryan (223 games) as the second-fastest player to reach the milestone. According to NFL Research, only Drew Brees (215) reached the mark in fewer games.

Along with Ryan and Brees, Stafford joined Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers as the only QBs with 60,000 passing yards.

Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions, amassing 45,109 passing yards during the regular season. In 2021, the Rams traded for Stafford, and the team won Super Bowl LVI in his first season in Los Angeles.

Stafford has started his team's season opener in all 17 of his NFL seasons, breaking a tie with John Elway for the longest streak to begin a quarterback's career since 1950, according to Elias Sports Bureau.