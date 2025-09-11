Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starting right tackle JC Latham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Latham spoke to the media on Thursday after not participating in practice for the past two days. When asked if he was out for the game, Latham simply said, "Yeah."

Latham's injury occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Titans' 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1. He came out after a two-yard run by Tony Pollard.

Reserve tackle Olisaemeka Udoh came on for Latham and promptly got beat by Broncos pass rusher Jonah Elliss for a sack. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was sacked once again on the next play, knocking the Titans out of field goal range after a muffed punt gave them the ball at Denver's 24-yard line.

Latham attempted to come back into the lineup but was not able to finish the game. In total, Latham played 43 snaps while Udoh played 12.

"It made it worse," Latham said of attempting to go back into the game. "It's a strain so you can't really do anything. I'm still taking the approach mentally getting as much film as I can like as if I'm actually playing."

Tennessee allowed six sacks, one of which was a loss of six yards after Jonathon Cooper beat Latham off the edge to take Ward down.

The Titans selected Latham with the No. 7 overall pick to take over at left tackle last season. Latham played 100% of the Titans' offensive snaps last season. New Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi signed former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $84 million contract to take over on the left side, allowing Latham to flip to right tackle.

Latham missed the last week of camp due to an undisclosed injury but was not listed on the injury report last week. Tennessee listed Latham as a nonparticipant on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hip injury.