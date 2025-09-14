Mac Jones throws three touchdowns as the 49ers go to 2-0 with road win over the Saints. (1:03)

Week 2 of the NFL season included big wins and close calls, but the trolling remained a constant.

The San Francisco 49ers moved to 2-0 after defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-21 on the road. New Orleans had a chance to take the lead late, regaining possession with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter.

However, while facing a fourth-and-1 on the Saints' own 42-yard-line, quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked, clinching the 49ers' victory. Starting in place of Brock Purdy, San Francisco quarterback Mac Jones had 279 passing yards with three touchdowns.

The 49ers' on-field victory prompted two New Orleans-themed trolls aimed at the Saints.

Came marching in 🎺 pic.twitter.com/IJQTWbCJNf — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2025

Here are more of the top trolls from Week 2.

Coming off a wild "Sunday Night Football" win in Week 1, Buffalo fans were treated to a less-stressful game this week -- at least in terms of the box score.

The Buffalo Bills scored 20 unanswered points en route to a comfortable win, but quarterback Josh Allen briefly exited the game with a bloody nose. Allen missed only two plays and ended up throwing for 148 yards while rushing for 59. On the ground, Buffalo was led by 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns by James Cook, including a 44-yard score.

Allen's bloody nose became the topic of a Bills' troll aimed at the New York Jets. Buffalo used a clip from "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" where White Goodman -- played by Ben Stiller -- declares that "nobody makes me bleed my own blood" to rivals Peter La Fleur and Kate Veatch.

The Bills also wrote the score out as clouds hanging above Central Park.

The first overtime game of the new NFL season didn't disappoint. The Dallas Cowboys needed a 64-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal to force overtime, then a 46-yarder to win it, capping a wild matchup.

Dallas seemed to have won the game when quarterback Dak Prescott found wide receiver George Pickens for a touchdown with 52 seconds left in regulation. New York answered as quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Malik Nabers on a 48-yard touchdown. The play gave the Giants a three-point lead with 25 seconds left, but Aubrey's kick sent the game to the extra period.

The big win came with a simple troll -- Dallas emphasized "Giant" in its social media post.

The Seattle Seahawks used a 17-point fourth quarter to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers and win their first game of the season.

Sam Darnold threw for 295 yards plus two touchdowns and two interceptions, while running back Kenneth Walker III had 105 rushing yards and a score. Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 106 yards. The Steelers have now allowed 30-plus points in each of their first two games of a season for the first time since 2002, according to ESPN Research.

The Seahawks' victory came with a simple troll as they referenced the common Pittsburgh saying "yinz" in their postgame post.