Eagles vs. Chiefs: Live updates from Super Bowl LIX rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet again.

In a rematch of Super Bowl LIX and Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are hosting Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. These two sides faced off just seven months ago in New Orleans as Philadelphia defeated Kansas City 40-22.

It's the 11th Super Bowl rematch to occur in the following season, and it is the third straight year that it has happened, according to ESPN Research. Including the Chiefs and Eagles' two Super Bowl matchups, this is their fifth meeting in the past five seasons, marking the first time since the 1970 merger that teams from different conferences will play five times in a five-year span -- the series is tied at 2-2.

Philadelphia is coming off a 24-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on banner night, while Kansas City lost 27-21 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo. The Chiefs haven't gone 0-2 since the 2014 season, the last time they missed the playoffs, while the Eagles can go 2-0 for the third time in four seasons.

Will Kansas City get its first win of the season, or will the Eagles remain undefeated in their championship-defending season? Follow along for live updates, highlights and more.