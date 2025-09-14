        <
          Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon suffers broken clavicle

          • Sarah BarshopSep 14, 2025, 09:48 PM
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon broke his clavicle on Sunday, said head coach Sean McVay.

          Witherspoon left the Rams' 33-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter and was ruled out for the game. McVay called the injury "unfortunate" for Witherspoon and "a big loss" for the Rams.

          In Week 1, the Rams rotated at cornerback between Witherspoon, Emmanuel Forbes and Cobie Durant. Veteran cornerback Darious Williams did not play in that game. On Sunday against the Titans, Williams played 26 defensive snaps (40.6%) after Witherspoon's injury.

          "I thought it was awesome for [Williams] to be ready," McVay said. "We said that we've got four starting corners. We feel that way. I feel terrible for Ahkello. Love him. Such a bummer. But you do feel fortunate to have the depth where a guy like D Will can step up to be able to supplement both Decobie [Durant] and Forbes."

          Witherspoon, who signed a one-year contract during the offseason, has played for the Rams since 2023. In 13 games last season, Witherspoon had an interception, nine passes defended and 31 tackles.