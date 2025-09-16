Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and starting right tackle Luke Goedeke left Monday night's 20-19 win at the Houston Texans with injuries.

Kancey, the Bucs' first-round draft pick in 2023, suffered a pectoral injury in the second quarter rushing Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud while facing offensive tackle Tytus Howard with edge rusher Haason Reddick dropping into coverage.

Goedeke, who was recently awarded a four-year, $90 million contract extension, was attempting to play through a foot injury he suffered in the Week 1 win at the Atlanta Falcons. The injury kept him out for two days, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday. His final play in Monday's game came with 2:38 left in the first quarter.

The Bucs were already without All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who has missed the first two regular-season games with a knee injury. Swing tackle Charlie Heck stepped in for Goedeke.

With Kancey out, the Bucs leaned on Greg Gaines and Elijah Roberts, who split a third-quarter sack of Stroud with inside linebacker Lavonte David.