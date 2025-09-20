Daniel Dopp shares why Tetairoa McMillan is a low-end WR2 or high-end flex play in Week 3 fantasy against the Falcons. (0:55)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had his arm cocked and ready to throw on fourth-and-1 from the 5 in a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but pulled back because Xavier Legette, near the goal line, wasn't looking.

The Panthers were driving early in a Week 2 loss at Arizona, but on second-and-10 from the Arizona Cardinals' 48, Legette turned a short catch that should have gone for positive yards into a 2-yard loss. The second-year wide receiver out of South Carolina finished that game with one catch on eight targets for minus-2 yards, making him the first receiver in NFL history with negative yards on that many targets.

His two-game total: four catches on 15 targets for 8 yards.

A lot has gone wrong for the Panthers during their 0-2 start heading into Sunday's home and NFC South opener against the 1-1 Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

Young had five turnovers in the season's first five quarters. Starting center Austin Corbett (knee) and guard Robert Hunt (biceps) were placed on injured reserve this week to turn a solid offensive line into a huge concern. The defense that ranked last in the NFL last season continues to struggle.

But Legette's poor performance has been the most puzzling:

He has a catch percentage of 26.7%, well below his expected number of 60.8%. The 34.1% differential is the second worst in the NFL, according to NFL Next Gen Stats

He has eight receiving yards. Of the 29 players in the NFL with 15-plus targets this season, that is by far the the fewest.

He has four receptions, the fewest of any of these players.

He is the only one of them to not record a reception for a first down.

But Legette isn't worried.

"When it pops, it's going to pop,'' he said. "Trying to stay the course, keep pushing. The storm don't last forever. Good days are coming.''

Coach Dave Canales agreed. He hasn't given up on the player Carolina selected after trading the top pick of Round 2 and a fifth-rounder to the Buffalo Bills to move up one spot, when it could have stayed put and selected Keon Coleman or Ladd McConkey.

"This is a guy I truly believe in because of the way he's wired, the way he works at it, the way he continues to train,'' Canales said. "It's a matter of finding opportunities.''

Panthers QB Bryce Young threw eight passes in Xavier Legette's direction Sunday. He failed to reel in seven of them, including this one in the end zone. Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Canales tried to create opportunities on Sunday, but Legette came up empty beyond the catch for minus-2 yards.

"It's not all on X,'' Canales insisted. "I have to make sure I do a great job of putting him in position to do the things that he's shown us he can do well in the pass. So I take it personal.''

Young double-downed on Legette, saying he's a "luxury'' for the offense. He disavowed any frustration with the 6-foot-3, 227-pound receiver over the plays gone bad.

"There's not any frustration or anything like that,'' he said. "Having a guy out there like him is a luxury for me. It's a luxury for this offense. We all as an organization have a ton of faith in him.''

Across the board, teammates defend Legette in the wake of his slow start, and Legette assured it won't continue.

"I know one of my best games is around the corner,'' he said.

But the critics have been loud, even those who liked Legette before the draft.

"Precision isn't his game,'' said one NFL coaching source who has followed Legette's career since college. "He's a big target that needs 50-50 opportunity type balls and make those plays to gain confidence."

Legette can't help but hear the outside noise.

"I got social media and everything is popping up,'' he said. "I mean that don't phase [me].''

Legette was a one-year wonder in college, so he knows what it's like to struggle before having success. He caught only 42 passes for 423 yards and five touchdowns in his first four seasons at South Carolina before emerging his senior season with 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.

"I had a roller-coaster ride when I was at the University of South Carolina,'' Legette said. "I'm kind of used to what's going on.''

Former teammate Adam Thielen, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings prior to the season opener, is one of Legette's biggest supporters. The two talked earlier this week about his struggles.

"I just love his work ethic,'' he said. "He's a guy that wants it. He wants to be great. He busts his tail in the offseason, day in, day out ... that's a sign of a guy who's going to have success.''

Carolina receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed.

"X will be OK,'' he said. "A lot of those targets were not catchable targets. A lot of them were just given to him. I mean, he's an incredible talent, and he's going to get it going.''

The Panthers drafted Legette with the hope he'd be their No. 1 receiver. But after a rookie season in which his 14.0% drop rate was third highest among players with at least 75 targets, they used the No. 8 pick in 2025 on Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan to take that role.

McMillan hasn't disappointed. He ranks eighth in the NFL in receiving yards (168) and is tied for 22nd in receptions (11) after two games.

The concern is that until Legette becomes a viable option, opponents will focus coverage on McMillan, like the Cardinals did in the fourth quarter to hold off a furious comeback by Carolina. McMillan didn't have a catch in the fourth quarter after having six for 100 yards the first three.

Yet, Legette's teammates still believe he'll get it going this season.

"He's going to be great for us,'' Young said. "He's a huge part of this offense. ... There's not any sort of wavering.''

Legette can't explain the lack of chemistry he and Young have had in games because they have shown a connection in practice. He says the issue isn't schematic or physical, although he is listed as questionable because of a hamstring and is bugging Canales to play.

"I want to say more the mental side,'' Legette said. "Just got to get out of my head about the situation. Everything is going to be all right.''