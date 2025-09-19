Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Friday that star rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is questionable for Sunday's home opener hosting the New York Jets.

Egbuka, the Bucs' 19th overall draft pick who is tied for a league-leading three touchdown catches in two games, missed two days of practice this week. He returned to practice Friday but was limited, Bowles said. "He's questionable right now," Bowles said. "We'll see Sunday morning. We got to see how he's feeling after today."

Should Egbuka not play, the Bucs will lean more on former undrafted free agent Ryan Miller, who scored the first touchdown Monday night at Houston, as well as Sterling Shepard, rookie Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson, who delivered a 54-yard punt return against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

"You are not always getting those first-team reps, but you just have to know your assignment -- know what you are doing -- and you have to be ready to go at any point at any time in the game, so you just have to be ready," Miller said of the injury situation.

In addition to starting right guard Cody Mauch and starting right tackle Luke Goedeke going to injured reserve, right guard Michael Jordan, has what Bowles' described as a "sore knee" and has not practiced during the portion of practice open to the media this week. Jordan has been a practice squad callup the past two weeks and therefore has not been present on the team's official daily injury reports.

"He's got a sore knee right now, so we're getting some tests run to see where he's at," Bowles said. Even if Jordan were to play, the Bucs would be without three of five starters on the offensive line -- between Mauch and Goedeke's, but also All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who has been working his way back from knee surgery. Neither he nor Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery, will play.

"This is why we all get reps together during spring and during training camp going into it," center/guard Ben Bredeson said, "so we are prepared for times like these."

The Bucs have started off 2-0 each of the past three seasons but have not had a 3-0 start since 2005.