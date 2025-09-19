Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed starting right tackle Luke Goedeke on injured reserve because of a foot injury, the team announced Thursday.

Starting right guard Cody Mauch also went on IR with a knee injury and will undergo surgery Friday, the Bucs said. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Mauch will miss the rest of the season. Tampa Bay already was without starting All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

Goedeke, who came out after 12 plays in Monday night's game at the Houston Texans, was in the Bucs' locker room Thursday on a mobility scooter. He is expected to return later in the season, with his injured reserve designation requiring a minimum of four games missed.

To account for the losses, the Bucs signed offensive lineman Dan Feeney off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad and promoted offensive lineman Luke Haggard from their practice squad. They also signed offensive lineman Sua Opeta to their practice squad.

Feeney has played in 120 career games with 65 starts. He has been used primarily as an interior offensive lineman with 42 starts at guard, having spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20), New York Jets (2021-22), Chicago Bears (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2024).

Haggard has spent the past two seasons on the Bucs' practice squad. Before that, he started every game at left tackle in 2021 and 2022 at Indiana University.

Opeta, who had lined up at right guard and left guard, was among the Bucs' training camp cuts after recovering from a torn ACL last season. Before the Bucs, he spent four seasons (2020-23) with the Philadelphia Eagles, making 10 starts in 38 games.