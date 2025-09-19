Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The New Orleans Saints have ruled out defensive end Chase Young for the third straight game with a calf injury.

Young was injured in practice in Week 1 and has not practiced since Sept. 3. While he traveled with the team to Seattle on Thursday, he was ruled out prior to its practice at the University of Washington on Friday afternoon.

Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (back/knee) is questionable, and Saints coach Kellen Moore said he is a "minute-by-minute" decision. Guard Trevor Penning, who returned to practice after missing more than a month with turf toe, is also questionable.