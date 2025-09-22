Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- For the second consecutive week, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen having a heated sideline exchange with coach Andy Reid, this one coming during the team's 22-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Cameras picked up Reid and Kelce yelling at one another on the Chiefs' sideline in the middle of the second quarter. Reid shouted back at Kelce and used his left shoulder to bump him to end the conversation.

After the win, the Chiefs' first of the season, Reid said he wasn't concerned with Kelce's attitude or choice of words.

"I love Travis' passion, man," said Reid, who is in his 13th season coaching the Chiefs. "I'm OK with that. We didn't have enough of it in the second quarter. It wasn't where we needed it to be, so, within reason, he knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it, too.

"That's the part I love about him. The guy is all-in. Sometimes, I have to be the policeman. He's an emotional guy."

Kelce, a 13-year veteran, was not in the Chiefs' locker room when reporters were given access to conduct interviews.

At the time of the verbal skirmish, the Chiefs offense was enduring another lackluster period of play. Despite leading 6-0, Kansas City had just failed to score after the defense recorded its first takeaway of the season.

The interception from safety Chris Roland-Wallace gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense the ball at the Giants' 47-yard line. But a drop by rookie running back Brashard Smith, a quick pass to Kelce that ended in a 2-yard loss, and outside linebacker Brian Burns overwhelming right tackle Jawaan Taylor ended the Chiefs' drive before they could enter the red zone.

Instead of taking a nine-point lead, kicker Harrison Butker missed a 40-yard field goal, the ball sailing wide right.

Mahomes said after the game he hadn't seen Kelce's interaction with Reid.

"He's a guy that loves it," Mahomes said of Kelce. "That's what's made him so great. I know they love each other. That's what you want out of the greats."

In Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce slammed his helmet and screamed at Reid while on the Kansas City sideline during the second quarter of an eventual 20-17 loss.

"I've got to be there for my guys, knowing that [the coaches] put a lot on my plate to be a good player for this team," Kelce said last week on the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason. "I need to [expletive] answer that bell, man."

When Kelce voiced his frustration at Reid on Sunday, the tight end had recorded just two receptions for 4 yards. The Chiefs offense performed better as a whole in the second half, with Mahomes leading two touchdown drives and Kelce finishing with four receptions for 26 yards.

As Kelce left the field at MetLife Stadium, he smiled while congratulating several teammates for earning their first win of the season.

"Don't make too much of it," Reid said of Kelce. "He's a passionate guy and I love that part. I've been through a lot of things with him. That's all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That's what I love. It's an emotional game, so all take it."