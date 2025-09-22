Damien Woody lays into the Dallas Cowboys after they got manhandled by the Bears. (1:13)

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is unlikely to play in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"I think we've got to evaluate the full thing and see how he's moving around as the day goes. Certainly, he's got a high ankle sprain, and every one of those are different. We'd love to have him back for Green Bay, but at the same time we also got to understand the injury is what it is, and we'll play it out," Jones said.

The Cowboys want to see how Lamb is doing the next 10 to 14 days before making further determinations about his status, the sources told Schefter.

Lamb, who opened the season with consecutive 100-yard efforts, suffered the injury with 8:34 left in the first quarter on a carry as a running back when linebacker Noah Sewell landed on the back of Lamb's legs, causing the ankle to twist. Lamb missed the next 14 snaps over two series. He returned for the first play of the second quarter and looked to be lumbering when he went in motion.

He was officially ruled out to start the second half but said his condition improved as the game went along.

Lamb has missed only three games in his career, two of them at the end of last year because of a shoulder injury with Dallas eliminated from playoff contention.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.