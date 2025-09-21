CHICAGO -- Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with a left ankle injury.

Lamb suffered the injury with 8:34 left in the first quarter on a carry as a running back when linebacker Noah Sewell landed on the back of Lamb's legs, causing the ankle to twist. Lamb missed the next 14 snaps over two series. He returned for the first play of the second quarter and looked to be lumbering when he went in motion.

By the end of the drive, Lamb was on the bench. He remained on the sideline in uniform but without a helmet.

Without Lamb, who put up 100-yard receiving efforts in the first two games, the Cowboys looked to Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin alongside George Pickens.

Pickens had his second touchdown catch in as many games, coming up with a one-handed grab of a Dak Prescott throw. The subsequent 2-point play tied the score with 7:57 left in the half.

Lamb has missed only three games in his career, including the final two last season because of a shoulder injury.