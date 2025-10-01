Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets running back Braelon Allen, a key component in the team's third-ranked rushing offense, will be sidelined indefinitely with what was described by coach Aaron Glenn as "a pretty serious knee injury."

Allen appears headed to injured reserve, meaning he'd miss at least four games, but the Jets haven't made that official. They're waiting on the outcome of a second opinion, according to Glenn. The injury reportedly is a sprained MCL, which happened Monday night in their 27-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"We're still going through exactly how we're going to designate that, so give me a little bit of time with that so we can try to figure it out," Glenn said Wednesday. "We'll see exactly where he's going to be when it comes to designate whether he will be on the IR or not."

Allen, seen Wednesday on crutches in the locker room, is the Jets' third-leading rusher (76 yards on 18 carries) and their top short-yardage back. He also returns kickoffs. In fact, he was injured on a kickoff return in the second quarter.

Before the injury, Allen played a key role in the game. He rushed four times for 29 yards on the Jets' opening drive, but the fourth carry was a fumble at the Miami 1-yard line. He was stripped of the ball as he was lunging for the goal line -- his first career fumble.

Without Allen, the Jets, who host the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) on Sunday, will turn to Isaiah Davis to be Breece Hall's primary backup. It will be an expanded role for Davis, who plays primarily as the third-down back. They also have Kene Nwangwu, who is day-to-day after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He also returns kickoffs.

"Isaiah's a great back," quarterback Justin Fields said. "We've got Kene as well. Like I've said since OTAs, since I got here, our running-back room is loaded."

The rushing attack is led by Hall (238 yards) and Fields (178), but Davis should see significant action because offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand likes to use multiple backs. In one-plus season, Davis has 35 rushes for 201 yards (5.7 average) and one touchdown.

In other injury developments, defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle) has been upgraded to day-to-day after missing two games. Nickel back Michael Carter II (concussion) is expected to miss the game. He could be replaced by Jarvis Brownlee Jr., acquired last week in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.