JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker returned to practice Saturday with a club on his injured wrist, and there is a chance he could play in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Walker hurt his left wrist during Week 4's 26-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and had surgery Monday. He did not practice Thursday and Friday and was a limited participant Saturday.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said the team will take up until game time to determine if Walker can play against the Chiefs.

"We're going to go right down to the wire with it," Coen said. "It's just as much as he can keep getting the swelling [down] and all that stuff. So I trust that if he says he can go, then we'll go."

Walker declined to speak to reporters in the locker room. Walker, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, is second on the team with two sacks and four quarterback hits to go along with 12 tackles and one pass breakup.