FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- For the second time in four weeks, the winless New York Jets released a player who made a critical mistake on special teams.

Isaiah Williams, who lost a fumble on the second-half kickoff in Monday night's 27-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins, was waived Saturday.

It was another loud statement by first-year coach Aaron Glenn, who is trying to create a sense of accountability. After a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets cut kickoff returner Xavier Gipson, whose late fumble proved costly in the two-point loss.

In Williams' case, he also made a mental error: an ill-advised fair catch at his own 3-yard line with the Jets trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter.

"That was a big part of the game, and I let the team down," Williams said after the game, referring to his fumble. On the fair catch, he said, "Just thinking too much, man, just trying to make a play. At the last minute, I see [a Miami player] and I forget where I am on the field."

The Jets filled Williams' roster spot with linebacker Mykal Walker, who was signed from the practice squad.

It's unclear who will return kickoffs and punts on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, but the most likely candidates are running back Avery Williams (elevated from the practice squad) and backup running back Isaiah Davis, who has 11 kickoff returns. Williams, a former Atlanta Falcons draft pick, was signed this week to the practice squad.

The Jets are scrambling because No. 1 kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) has missed three games and also has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Running back Braelon Allen also returned kickoffs, but he injured his knee Monday night on a kickoff return and will be out at least two months.

Safety Dean Clark also was elevated for the game.