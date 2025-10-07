Rex Ryan rips into Emari Demercado after his costly fumble into the end zone contributed to the Cardinals' loss. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 5 in the NFL saw two teams pick up their first wins of the season and other games decided by a possession.

The Houston Texans completed a blowout over the Baltimore Ravens to hand them their third consecutive loss, while the Tennessee Titans earned their first win in a 22-21 thriller over the Arizona Cardinals.

Some players expressed their determination to turn their Week 5 losses into fuel, while others took personal responsibility for their teams' mishaps.

Can you correctly guess who said what? See if you were really tuned in during Week 5 below: