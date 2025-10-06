Stephen A. Smith weighs in on how much trouble Ravens coach John Harbaugh should be in after a loss to the Texans. (1:59)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans, the banged-up Baltimore Ravens matched their largest home loss in franchise history as well as their worst start at 1-4.

A day later, Ravens coach John Harbaugh insisted his team has what it takes to bounce back from one of the franchise's lowest points.

"You can't sit there and say all is lost. We just don't," Harbaugh said Monday. "And we've done it before -- other teams have done it before -- so we're going to go to work and try to make that happen."

The Ravens are still the betting favorite to win the AFC North, according to ESPN Bet, even though they trail the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) by 2 1/2 games. Under the current divisional format (since 2002), seven teams that have started 1-4 or worse were able to rebound to win their division, including the 2024 Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore's schedule, which has been the second-toughest so far, gets easier. The Ravens' remaining schedule ranks 25th in the NFL, according to ESPN Analytics.

The Ravens understand their level of play has to improve, and Harbaugh said "a lot of decisions" to be made, which could involve personnel changes. Baltimore could look to make moves with the offensive line, linebacker and secondary, all of which struggled on Sunday.

"You look at how guys did ... and who else might need an opportunity," Harbaugh said. "A lot of that's with the injuries, too, [with] getting guys back. That'll take some pressure off some guys that were thrown into a tough spot."

Harbaugh wouldn't say whether quarterback Lamar Jackson and the other injured Pro Bowl players would return this week and play Sunday against the Rams.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, was sidelined last game with a hamstring injury. Along with Jackson, the Ravens were without their six highest-paid players Sunday: safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf).

Hamilton and Stanley are likely the closest to come back.

"With Lamar and the other guys, I would say we're in process of figuring that out right now," Harbaugh said. "So through the week, we'll just have to see how they progress."

Baltimore is now 4-11 (.266) without Jackson since 2018, losing five straight when he hasn't been its starting quarterback. On Sunday, Cooper Rush made his first start for the Ravens, completing 14 of 20 passes for 170 yards and three interceptions.

Harbaugh was noncommittal on whether Rush would continue to start in Jackson's absence. The other option is quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is on the practice squad.

"We'll consider everything, every part of it to try to get the win," Harbaugh said. "That'll be talked about the next 24 hours."