Lions optimistic after Terrion Arnold gets second opinion on shoulder (0:39)

Detroit Lions starting cornerback Terrion Arnold, after a second opinion, found that his shoulder injury isn't as bad as feared, and he could return as soon as this month, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Arnold was "going to be out for a long time," even raising the possibility of the injury ending the defensive back's season.

Arnold was carted off the field during the Lions' victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He also left the Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury.

The Lions placed their other starting cornerback, D.J. Reed, on injured reserve last week due to a hamstring injury.

Arnold, 22, is in his second NFL season. The Lions chose him as the 24th pick in the 2024 draft out of Alabama.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.