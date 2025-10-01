Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have placed cornerback D.J. Reed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four games, the team announced.

Reed didn't participate in Wednesday's practice but was spotted in the locker room without a boot or brace on his injured leg.

He said he thought he tore a hamstring off the bone, "but that's not the case, thank God."

"I thought it was a wrap," Reed said.

No surgery is required, but Reed anticipated he would be placed on the IR list before the news was officially announced.

"That's probably what it's looking like," he said.

Reed was carted off the field in the second half at Ford Field during Sunday's 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

He was hurt in the fourth quarter while covering and attempting to tackle Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy on a deep left pass play that was incomplete.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he was impressed by Reed's attempt to make the play even after being hurt.

"That just shows everything you need to know," Campbell said Monday. "That to him is more important to him than his own body, is making a play for his teammates. He doesn't want to let the guys down, he needs to make a play, and something comes of that."

Earlier in the game, Reed intercepted a short left pass from Browns quarterback Joe Flacco that was intended for Jeudy during the second quarter. Reed also finished with four tackles.

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered a shoulder injury against the Browns but was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Detroit opened the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who returned to practice for the first time since tearing an ACL in December.

There's still no date set for McNeill's official return. He said he can't wait to play but has "no idea" when he'll suit up.

"I'm just taking it day-by-day, practice-by-practice right now and putting good tape out there and let them know that I'm good to go," McNeill said.