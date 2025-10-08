Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk react to quarterback Joe Flacco being traded from the Browns to the Bengals. (0:50)

The Cincinnati Bengals will start newly acquired quarterback Joe Flacco this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, coach Zac Taylor announced Wednesday.

The Bengals acquired Flacco, 40, and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

This will be the second time in four weeks that Flacco starts a game against the Packers. He started against Green Bay in Week 3 as the Browns' quarterback, and Cleveland won 13-10.

For Cincinnati, Flacco will replace Jake Browning, who started the past three games in place of injured starter Joe Burrow. The Bengals (2-3) lost all three of Browning's starts. He has thrown eight interceptions since taking over for Burrow.