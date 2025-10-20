Bryce Young is sacked by Jowon Briggs for a loss of 12 yards and leaves the game shortly after. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's victory over the New York Jets and is expected to miss this week's game against the Buffalo Bills, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The nature of Young's injury was confirmed by an MRI conducted Monday.

Young twisted his right ankle while taking a sack late in the third quarter of Sunday's 13-6 victory. He went to the locker room with athletic trainers and did not return.

Veteran Andy Dalton finished the game and is expected to start in this Sunday's home game against the Bills. Dalton finished Sunday with 4-of-7 passing for 60 yards but didn't lead a scoring drive in the defensive struggle.

Young was 15-of-25 for 138 yards and a touchdown when he sustained the injury trying to escape pressure on a third-down play. He led Carolina to all 13 of its points as the team won its third straight game, the first time that has happened since the start of the 2021 season.

The Panthers improved to 4-3 overall, going above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2019.

Young's command of the offense has been key during the winning streak as he has thrown six touchdown passes to two interceptions, one of those a pass that went off the hands of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

His ball security has been a drastic turnaround from the first four games, when he had five touchdown passes to three interceptions with a pair of lost fumbles.

The news on the nature of Young's injury was first reported by NFL Network.