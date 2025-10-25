Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expected to play Sunday against the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Hendrickson is listed as questionable with a hip injury that forced him to miss the team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16.

The reigning All-Pro edge rusher was limited in the first two practices of the week before not participating during the Bengals' light practice Friday. Coach Zac Taylor indicated that Hendrickson's status would be determined over the course of the weekend.

Hendrickson suffered the injury during the Bengals' Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He didn't play the entire second half of Cincinnati's 27-18 defeat.

The four-time Pro Bowler has four sacks in six games this season. He ranks 10th in pass rush win rate as an edge rusher, an ESPN stat powered by NFL Next Gen Stats.

Even with Hendrickson returning, Cincinnati (3-4) could be without two defensive ends on Sunday. Cam Sample is doubtful with a knee injury, while Cedric Johnson is questionable to return from injured reserve with a calf injury.