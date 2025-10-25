Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game Sunday because of his hamstring injury.

Jackson was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice, but was then downgraded to limited and is now expected to return from his hamstring injury Thursday night in Miami.

Jackson was not ready to play with the injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, especially with another game on a short week Thursday night against the Dolphins.

Tyler Huntley is set to start for the Ravens on Sunday as they host the Chicago Bears, sources said.

Huntley started five games last season for the Dolphins, going 2-3 while completing 86 of 133 passes with five total touchdowns.

Huntley previously started 10 games for the Ravens in place of Jackson, including one in the playoffs. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022.