Week 8 of the NFL season brought its fair share of blowouts and close matchups, but the trolls remained constant.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-20 at home behind a strong Jalen Hurts performance.

The Eagles signal-caller had 179 passing yards and four touchdowns, tying his career high. Saquon Barkley ran for 150 yards and a score, while catching four passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 193 yards and a touchdown.

New York defeated Philadelphia in Week 6, prompting a troll that poked fun at the "Fly Eagles Fly" chant. The Eagles remembered and resurfaced the post to return the favor against the Giants in Week 8.

Philadelphia wasn't the only team with a petty post after a victory. Here are this week's top trolls.

The Denver Broncos secured their fifth-straight victory with an emphatic win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Denver was led by quarterback Bo Nix, who had 247 passing yards and four touchdowns. Nix is the first Broncos quarterback with four passing/rushing touchdowns in consecutive games since Peyton Manning in 2013. Rookie running back RJ Harvey had three total touchdowns, becoming the first Broncos rookie since Clinton Portis with three scores in a game.

The Broncos opted for a simple troll after the win, putting their own spin on the "How 'bout them Cowboys" rally cry in the caption. They also posted a video of their mascot, Miles, successfully taking down the Cowboys' mascot, Rowdy, in a wrestling ring.

The Buffalo Bills dominated the Carolina Panthers to snap their two-game losing streak.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had 163 passing yards and a touchdown, while running for two on the ground. Running back James Cook had 216 rushing yards plus two touchdowns -- the first Bills player with 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns since 1978, according to ESPN Research.

Buffalo's postgame troll centered on a cat being held up after a bath.

The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business on "Thursday Night Football" against the Minnesota Vikings.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Kimani Vidal had 117 rushing yards and a score. Minnesota's offense accounted for just 164 yards, its fewest in a game since 2019.

Los Angeles opted for a WWE-themed troll with the Undertaker -- intended to portray the Chargers -- rising up from inside a casket to attack Randy Orton, who was meant to symbolize the Vikings.